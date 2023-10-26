House of Reps Declines Motion for Free JAMB, WAEC, NECO Exams

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives turned down a motion that proposed members adopt at least one public school in their regions to cover registration fees for students taking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and the National Examination Council (NECO) exams.
The motion was introduced by Anamero Dekeri, representing Etsako Federal Constituency, Edo State, highlighting the
“Need to compel JAMB, WAEC, and NECO examination bodies to register students for free in the 2023-2024 examination exercise.”
Dekeri’s motion aimed to support underprivileged parents amidst the country’s challenging economic conditions. He emphasised the struggles of low-income families in affording examination fees and called on the House to urge the Ministry of Education to make the 2023 and 2024 WAEC, NECO, and JAMB registrations free. This, he believed, would offer a direct benefit from the fuel subsidy removal palliatives.
However, Hassan Doguwa, representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Kano State, cautioned against obligating lawmakers to cover examination fees.
Awaji-Inombek Abiante, representing Andoni/Opobo Nkoro of Rivers State, expressed concerns over the use of the term “compel” in the motion’s title, noting the House’s lack of authority to enforce free registrations by examination bodies. The motion was eventually set aside after a majority vote during the plenary session.
Editorial:
The recent decision by the House of Representatives to reject the motion for free JAMB, WAEC, and NECO exams raises critical questions about the role of our elected officials in supporting education. While the intent behind the motion is commendable, aiming to alleviate the financial burden on low-income families, the approach may not be the most effective or sustainable.
We believe that education is a fundamental right, and every child should have equal access to quality education, irrespective of their socio-economic background. However, the solution lies not in sporadic gestures but in systemic reforms. It’s essential to address the root causes of the challenges faced by our education system, from inadequate infrastructure to outdated curricula.
Rather than focusing on short-term solutions, we urge our lawmakers to invest in long-term strategies that can transform our education sector. This includes improving the quality of education, ensuring adequate funding, and fostering collaborations with stakeholders. Only then can we hope to build a robust and inclusive education system that serves all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is conducted by JAMB, established in 1978.
- The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is a standardised test in West Africa, administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).
- The National Examination Council (NECO) was established in 1999 to conduct examinations for Nigerian students.
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of out-of-school children globally, with estimates suggesting over 10 million children are not in formal education.
- Education in Nigeria is overseen by the Ministry of Education, which sets policies and implements them through various parastatals.