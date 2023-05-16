IBB University Upholds Standards: Dismisses 23 Students for Poor Performance and Misconduct

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) in Lapai, Niger state, has shown its unwavering commitment to academic excellence by parting ways with 23 students due to poor academic performance and misconduct.
In a recent address, Vice Chancellor Professor Abu Kasim Adamu revealed that 17 of these students were recommended to withdraw due to underperformance academically.
At the same time, the remaining seven were dismissed for various disciplinary issues.
During a press briefing, the Vice-Chancellor made these declarations in Minna, outlining the University’s preparations for its 4th combined conference on Saturday.
Professor Adamu assured the public that the institution would continue to uphold its reputable academic standards and behaviour expectations.
Professor Adamu emphasized,
“Since inception, the University had been known for its high standard both academically and in other human behaviors, and we will continue to maintain the standard and not lower it.”
Looking forward to the institution’s combined conference, the Vice Chancellor disclosed that out of the 6,154 students set to graduate, 37 would be awarded first-class degrees.
Additionally, 954 graduates will receive second-class upper certificates, while 3,283 will obtain second-class lower division.
A total of 1,538 will graduate with a 3rd class degree, and 17 others will pass.
The conference will honour the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 graduands.
The VC also noted that out of the total number of graduates, 5,719 will be undergraduates.
At the same time, 435 will be conferred with Post Graduate Diplomas (PGD), Masters’s degrees, and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).
As iterated by the Vice Chancellor, the institution maintains a strict stance against criminal activities, particularly cultism, drug abuse, and cybercrime.
Any student found guilty of such offences will face immediate dismissal.
The convocation ceremony will also see four distinguished Nigerians, including the Governor of Plateau state, Simon Bako Lalong, awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Administration.
Other honorees include Col. Sani Bello(rtd), Malam Ibrahim Aliyu, and Alhaji AbdulSamad Isyaka Rabiu.
Editorial Note: Upholding Academic Standards: A Lesson from IBB University
In the grand scheme of education, one institution has taken a decisive stand to uphold academic excellence and ethical conduct – the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) in Lapai, Niger state.
This stance is a necessary beacon for educational institutions nationwide, as it seeks to ensure that the value of Nigerian education is not diluted.
Recently, the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, announced the dismissal of 23 students for two significant offences: poor academic performance and misconduct.
These dismissals are a powerful reminder of the weight of responsibility that students carry and the commitment to excellence that the institution upholds.
Some may critique the institution’s actions as severe or counterproductive.
Some might argue that these students deserve second chances or alternative disciplinary methods.
However, it’s crucial to recognize the precedent that leniency in such instances could establish.
Lowering the bar for academic performance or overlooking disciplinary issues does a disservice to the University’s reputation and the students themselves.
IBBU’s bold move demonstrates a refusal to compromise on the quality of education and the conduct it expects of its students.
This stance is necessary and laudable, particularly in a society where academic standards are at risk of being eroded.
However, dividing these students is not just a punitive measure but a clarion call to all students to take their academic pursuits seriously.
The University’s action is not just about maintaining standards; it is about shaping the minds and attitudes of the future leaders of Nigeria.
It reinforces the age-old principle that success is not handed on a platter but earned through dedication, hard work, and respect for rules and regulations.
As we anticipate the convocation ceremony, seeing the number of students who have risen to meet these high standards is heartening.
Thousands of graduates, including 37 first-class students, are set to enter the world armed with knowledge, principles, and the commitment to excellence that IBBU has instilled in them.
Educational institutions nationwide should take a page out of IBBU’s book.
Rather than compromising standards for numbers, they should be committed to producing graduates who are academically sound, disciplined, responsible, and ready to face the world.
This is a wake-up call to other universities and tertiary institutions across Nigeria.
It is high time we hold fast to the tenets of academic excellence and moral uprightness, as IBBU has done.
It is not merely about filling lecture halls and churning out graduates; it is about moulding a generation that will uphold the integrity and intellectual prowess that our nation needs.
Did You Know?
- IBBU is named after Ibrahim Babangida, a retired Nigerian Army General and former military President of Nigeria.
- The University was established in 2005 by the Niger State University Law of 2005 and commenced academic activities during the 2005/2006 academic session.
- IBBU offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Natural Sciences, Applied Sciences, Education, and Social and Management Sciences.
- The University has a Centre for Distance Learning which offers degree programs through the Open and Distance Learning Modes.
