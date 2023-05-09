Innoson Awards N3m Scholarship to Top UTME Candidate

Nigeria’s leading automobile manufacturer, Innoson Vehicles, has given a N3 million scholarship to the overall best-performing candidate at the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Ejikeme Joy.
The company’s Chairman, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, announced that this move illustrates the company’s dedication to academic excellence and investment in the education of young Nigerians.
Dr. Chukwuma mentioned that the scholarship is an opportunity to support her promising academic future of Joy by offering financial assistance to pursue her tertiary education with ease for the next five years.
He praised Joy’s exceptional performance in the examination and added that Innoson Vehicles would continue to inspire academic excellence through initiatives such as job creation, community support, and scholarship awards.
Joy, who scored an impressive 362 and emerged as the overall best student in the 2023 UTME, was ecstatic about the scholarship award.
She thanked Innoson’s Chairman for this significant financial aid and promised to make him proud.
Joy is an Anglican Girls Secondary School student in Nnewi, Anambra state, and resides in Nnewi with her father, an okada rider.
Editorial Note
Celebrating Academic Excellence: Innoson’s Scholarship Award to Ejikeme Joy
Innoson Vehicles has once again demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility by awarding a scholarship of N3 million to Ejikeme Joy, the overall best-performing candidate in the 2023 UTME.
This move acknowledges Joy’s exceptional academic performance and provides much-needed financial support to pursue her academic aspirations.
It’s inspiring to see Nigerian companies such as Innoson Vehicles stepping up to support education and invest in the future of young Nigerians.
By providing financial aid to promising students like Joy, Innoson promotes academic excellence and encourages more students to strive for success.
Furthermore, this scholarship award is a much-needed reminder of the importance of education in Nigeria.
Education is a critical tool for individual and national development, and initiatives such as these are essential in ensuring that young Nigerians have access to quality education.
We commend Innoson Vehicles for its dedication to social responsibility and urge other companies to follow in its footsteps.
Only by investing in young Nigerians’ education can we secure a brighter future for the nation.
