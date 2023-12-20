JAMB Clarifies UTME Registration Fee, Maintains N3,500 Cost

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially debunked rumours of an increase in the registration fee for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Contrary to circulating reports, JAMB has confirmed that the UTME registration fee remains N3,500. Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, clarified that the Board is committed to lowering the examination fee to avoid overburdening candidates.
In a statement, Benjamin addressed the recent misconceptions about the fee increase. He reiterated that the cost of UTME application documents has been consistent at N3,500 since it was reduced from N5,000 in 2018. Despite the economic challenges affecting the country and the Board’s operations, JAMB has not increased the application document price.
JAMB is taking measures to ensure that candidates are not financially overburdened. One such measure is the provision of the Use of English reading text free of charge through a QR code. This initiative aims to prevent increased production costs from being passed to candidates. UTME candidates will have access to the reading text through multiple channels, including their profiles, email addresses, notification slips, and the Board’s website.
Benjamin also clarified that the perceived fee increment results from JAMB’s cashless policy, consolidating all fees payable by candidates to Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres. These fees, including N700 for registration and N1,500 for examination fees, are now collected by JAMB and remitted to partnering centres weekly. For the 2024 UTME/DE e-PIN, the cost remains N3,500, with additional fees for registration and optional Mock-UTME to be collected on behalf of CBT centres.
Editorial:
JAMB’s recent clarification regarding the UTME registration fee is a commendable step towards transparency and maintaining affordability in education. In a time when economic challenges are prevalent, the decision to keep the examination fee stable at N3,500 demonstrates JAMB’s sensitivity to the financial constraints many Nigerian families face. This approach not only eases the burden on candidates but also reinforces the Board’s commitment to accessible education.
Introducing a cashless policy and consolidating fees are strategic moves to streamline the payment process and protect candidates from exploitation. JAMB is ensuring a more organised and fair examination process by taking responsibility for collecting and remitting fees to CBT centres. This system also adapts to modern financial practices, aligning with global trends towards cashless transactions.
JAMB’s efforts to provide English reading texts free of charge are another significant step in reducing the financial burden on students. Using technology to distribute educational materials, JAMB is cutting costs and promoting digital literacy among candidates.
As JAMB continues to navigate the challenges of providing equitable access to higher education, its actions serve as a model for other educational institutions and boards. The focus on affordability, transparency, and efficiency is crucial in building a robust educational system that is accessible to all, regardless of economic background.
Did You Know?
- JAMB is responsible for conducting entrance examinations for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.
- The UTME is a computer-based standardised examination for prospective undergraduates in Nigeria.
- JAMB has implemented several technological innovations to streamline the examination process and enhance security.
- The Board is critical in ensuring fairness and standardisation in tertiary admissions across Nigeria.
- JAMB’s policies and decisions significantly impact millions of students and the higher education landscape in Nigeria.