Jamb Enforces Certificate Verification For Direct Entry Admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) firmly opposed verifying Direct Entry (DE) admissions certificates. In a recent statement, JAMB announced that it would not process any DE admissions for the 2023 academic year without proper certificate verification for Advanced Level candidates.
This decision aligns with the Federal Government’s recent suspension of accreditation for degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo, as the Federal Ministry of Education announced. The government expressed concerns over the use of dishonest methods by some Nigerians to obtain degrees, primarily for securing graduate job opportunities.
The move follows a revealing investigative report by Daily Nigerian Newspaper, highlighting the ease of obtaining a degree from a university in Cotonou within six weeks.
JAMB has urged DE candidates to contact their former institutions for prompt verification of their certificates. The examination body has already contacted all tertiary institutions that issued these certificates. While many have responded positively, some institutions have not been as responsive.
The Board emphasized that admissions for the academic year would soon conclude, and it would not consider candidates from non-responsive institutions. JAMB also provided links for candidates to access the list of these non-responsive institutions, ensuring transparency in the admission process.
Editorial:
As advocates for educational integrity in Nigeria, we view JAMB’s recent decision to enforce certificate verification for Direct Entry admissions as a crucial step towards upholding academic standards. This move is not just about procedural compliance; it’s about ensuring that our graduates’ qualifications reflect their true academic capabilities.
The Federal Government’s suspension of accreditation for degrees from certain foreign institutions is a response to a growing concern about the credibility of these qualifications. It’s a wake-up call to address some individuals’ shortcuts to obtaining degrees, undermining the value of legitimate academic efforts.
JAMB’s proactive approach to contacting tertiary institutions for certificate verification is commendable. It highlights the need for cooperation between educational bodies to maintain the integrity of our academic system. However, the lack of responsiveness from some institutions is concerning. It delays the admission process and casts doubt on these institutions’ credibility.
As we move forward, it’s imperative that all stakeholders in the education sector – from government bodies to academic institutions – work collaboratively to uphold the highest education standards. This includes not only verifying certificates but also ensuring that the institutions themselves maintain rigorous academic standards.
The message is clear: academic integrity is non-negotiable. We must continue to strive for a system where degrees are earned through hard work and dedication, not through shortcuts or dubious means. Let’s work together to build an educational system that we can all be proud of, producing qualified graduates ready to contribute meaningfully to society.
Did You Know?
- JAMB, established in 1978, is responsible for conducting entrance examinations for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.
- Direct Entry (DE) is a mode of entry into Nigerian universities without undergoing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), typically for candidates with advanced-level qualifications.
- Nigeria has over 170 universities, including federal, state, and private institutions, making it one of the countries with many tertiary institutions in Africa.
- The Federal Ministry of Education in Nigeria regulates and develops the education sector, including setting policies and standards for educational institutions.
- The Nigerian government’s suspension of accreditation for degrees from certain foreign institutions highlights the increasing global concern over educational fraud and the need for stringent measures to ensure academic integrity.