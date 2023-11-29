JAMB Sets Dates for 2024 UTME: April 19 to 29

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) schedule. According to a statement by JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, the main UTME is set to take place from April 19 to 29, 2024.
The announcement follows a two-day Information Technology and Management Retreat held between November 26 and 28, 2023. As per the board’s decision, the sale of UTME application documents will commence on January 15 and conclude on February 26, 2024.
Additionally, JAMB has slated March 7, 2024, for the MOCK-UTME, a preparatory examination for candidates. Candidates are expected to print their examination slips starting April 10, 2024. JAMB urges all candidates to take note of these dates and adhere to further advisories related to the examination. For more information, candidates are encouraged to visit JAMB’s official website.
Editorial
Announcing the 2024 UTME dates by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) marks another significant milestone in Nigeria’s academic calendar. This well-structured scheduling demonstrates JAMB’s commitment to maintaining a consistent and efficient examination process, which is crucial for the thousands of students aspiring to enter tertiary education.
We recognize the importance of such announcements in providing clarity and ample preparation time for students. Educational bodies like JAMB must continue to operate transparently and efficiently, ensuring that students are allowed to succeed.
The introduction of the MOCK-UTME is a commendable initiative by JAMB. It is an essential tool for students to familiarize themselves with the examination format and assess their preparedness. JAMB’s proactive approach in preparing students indicates a broader commitment to educational excellence and student support.
The use of technology in managing the UTME process, as highlighted in the recent IT and Management Retreat, is a positive step towards modernizing and streamlining the examination process. Embracing technology enhances the process’s efficiency and aligns Nigeria’s educational assessment methods with global best practices.
JAMB’s handling of the UTME exemplifies effective educational administration. Such standards must be maintained and continuously improved to ensure that Nigeria’s educational system remains competitive and capable of producing well-prepared graduates for the challenges of the 21st century.
Did You Know?
- JAMB was established in 1978 to streamline the admissions process in Nigerian universities to ensure fairness and equity in higher education.
- The UTME is a computer-based standardized examination, a shift from the traditional paper-based tests, reflecting JAMB’s adaptation to modern testing methods.
- Nigeria has one of the largest higher education systems in Africa, with over 160 public and private universities.
- The MOCK-UTME, introduced by JAMB, is part of a growing global trend of using preparatory exams to help students acclimate to the format and rigours of major standardized tests.
- JAMB’s website offers a range of resources for candidates, including past questions, application guidelines, and updates on examination schedules, making it a comprehensive portal for exam preparation.