JAMB to Exclude Students from Direct Entry Over Certificate Issues

Over 155 educational institutions might face restrictions from processing Direct Entry admissions due to their failure to verify certificates, as discovered by Sunday PUNCH. Registration for Direct Entry exams is scheduled to begin on February 28, 2024.
JAMB issued guidance in February 2023 for the 2023/2024 academic session to combat using forged or unacceptable A-level certificates for admissions. JAMB has urged candidates to ensure their previous institutions verify their certificates, warning that unverified certificates will lead to admission denial.
Despite JAMB’s communication with the institutions responsible for issuing these certificates, a significant number have yet to respond, leaving 2,795 certificates from 155 institutions unverified. Institutions like Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, and several Colleges of Education across states like Plateau, Kwara, and Benue are mentioned.
JAMB’s efforts to curb fraudulent practices include the involvement of the Nigeria Post-secondary Education Data System (NIPEDS), which has also contacted tertiary institutions for certificate verification. However, many institutions have not yet complied, affecting their students’ admission prospects.
Editorial
In higher education, integrity forms the bedrock of academic achievements and the credibility of qualifications. The recent move by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to enforce stricter verification processes for Direct Entry admissions is not just a procedural adjustment but a significant step towards upholding educational standards in Nigeria. While seemingly administrative, this initiative underscores a deeper battle against the malpractice of certificate forgery, which threatens to undermine the very essence of our educational system.
The reluctance or failure of over 155 institutions to verify the authenticity of their certificates not only hampers the smooth execution of admissions but casts a shadow over the legitimacy of the qualifications being presented. Educational institutions must recognize their role in this ecosystem, acting as gatekeepers of knowledge and as custodians of ethical standards. The verification process should be seen as a mutual responsibility, where both JAMB and the institutions work hand in hand to ensure that every certificate reflects true academic accomplishment.
The implications of allowing unverified or forged certificates to pass the admissions process are far-reaching. It devalues the hard work of genuine students and graduates, erodes employer confidence in academic qualifications, and ultimately diminishes the international standing of Nigerian education. Therefore, it is in the collective interest of all stakeholders to address this issue with the seriousness it deserves.
As we advocate for a more transparent and accountable admissions process, it’s crucial to remember that the integrity of our educational system is a shared responsibility. Let this moment be a call to action for all institutions to align with JAMB’s verification efforts, ensuring that every student’s journey through the halls of higher education is grounded in honesty and merit. In doing so, we reaffirm our commitment to an educational system that not only educates but elevates the moral fabric of our society.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest networks of tertiary institutions in Africa, offering a wide range of courses and opportunities for higher education.
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was established in 1978 to streamline the admissions process into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.
- Direct Entry (DE) admissions allow students with advanced-level qualifications to gain university admission without undergoing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
- Certificate forgery has been a persistent issue in Nigeria, affecting not just the education sector but also employment and professional practices.
- The Nigeria Post-secondary Education Data System (NIPEDS) plays a crucial role in maintaining data integrity and facilitating the verification of academic records within the country’s tertiary education system.