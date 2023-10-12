Kaduna Students Demand Power Restoration, Threaten Exam Boycott

Kaduna State University students, located on the Kafanchan campus, have issued a warning to the institution’s management, threatening to boycott their impending second-semester examinations due to an ongoing power outage that has lasted over five months.
This declaration was part of a statement by the first vice president of the KSU students’ union, Comrade Eli Sajo, during a two-day peaceful protest aimed at drawing attention to the blackout and other related issues.
Sajo, representing various student union leaderships, expressed that the prolonged absence of electricity has significantly disrupted lectures and exam preparations. Despite numerous protest letters and promises made, the power situation remains unresolved.
While appreciating the management’s attempts to provide alternative power sources, Sajo deemed them unsustainable and demanded power restoration before October 25, highlighting that the blackout has not only affected studies but also resulted in theft and vandalism due to reduced security.
In response, the KSU Provost of Kafanchan campus, Prof. Ibrahim Sodangi, acknowledged the students’ grievances, assuring that management is actively addressing them.
He noted that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Musa, is aware of the institution’s needs but highlighted that financial constraints have impacted ongoing projects. Sodangi commended the students for their peaceful protest and encouraged further dialogue to adequately address their concerns.
Editorial
The predicament faced by the students of Kaduna State University, Kafanchan campus, underscores a broader issue that permeates various sectors in Nigeria: the consistent lack of reliable electricity supply.
The students, who have been subjected to a blackout for over five months, find themselves in a situation where their academic pursuits are severely hampered, and their safety compromised due to increased incidents of theft and vandalism.
While the students’ demand for the restoration of power before their examinations is valid and urgent, it is pivotal to acknowledge that this issue is a symptom of a larger, systemic problem that requires a comprehensive and sustainable solution.
The consistent power issues experienced across various institutions and sectors in Nigeria necessitate a thorough review and overhaul of the nation’s power infrastructure and policies.
We advocate for a multi-faceted approach that not only addresses the immediate concerns of the students but also delves into creating robust and sustainable solutions to the power challenges in educational institutions across the country. Stakeholders at various levels must collaborate to ensure that the academic future of Nigerian students is not dimmed by the lack of electricity.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State University (KASU) was established in 2004 and is one of the youngest state-owned universities in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has been grappling with power supply issues for decades, and it is a significant hindrance to the country’s economic development.
- The National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), now known as the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), has been widely criticized for its inability to provide stable electricity in Nigeria.
- Students in various universities across Nigeria often engage in peaceful protests to draw attention to issues affecting their welfare and academic activities.
- The lack of a stable power supply in Nigeria has led to an increased reliance on generators, which has environmental and health implications due to the emission of pollutants.