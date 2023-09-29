Knight Frank Introduces Educational Hub for Emerging Graduates

Knight Frank, a renowned real estate firm, has announced the inauguration of a new learning hub. This initiative aims to enhance professionalism among recent graduates navigating the early stages of their careers.
The hub is designed to address the knowledge gap, offering a fresh approach to nurturing talent in the real estate sector.
During the launch event in Lagos, the Senior Partner and CEO of Knight Frank Nigeria, Frank Okosun, expressed that there have been growing concerns within the real estate community about the diminishing quality of professionals.
This includes those aspiring to become chartered surveyors, valuers, and real estate brokers.
Okosun stated, “The academy initiative by Knight Frank is a way to give back to society. It aims to bridge the gap between the skills of fresh graduates and the expectations of top estate surveying and valuation firms.”
He added that after completing the Knight Frank Academy program, participants would be well-equipped and ready for employment by any leading entity in the industry.
Editorial:
The introduction of the learning hub by Knight Frank is a commendable step towards addressing the challenges faced by fresh graduates in the real estate sector. Equipping the next generation with the necessary skills is paramount in an industry that thrives on expertise and professionalism.
The declining quality of professionals in the sector is a concern that needs immediate attention. By offering tailored training and development opportunities, Knight Frank is investing in the future of these graduates and ensuring the sustained growth and reputation of the real estate industry in Nigeria.
Other industry leaders need to recognise the value of such initiatives and consider implementing similar programs.
Did You Know?
- Knight Frank is a global real estate consultancy in over 60 countries.
- The real estate sector is vital to Nigeria’s economy, contributing significantly to its GDP.
- Continuous learning and professional development are crucial for staying updated in the ever-evolving real estate market.
- Lagos, a major city in Nigeria, is a hub for real estate activities, attracting local and international investors.
- Given the industry’s growth trajectory, the demand for skilled professionals in the real estate sector is rising.