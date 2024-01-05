Kogi State Polytechnic Achieves Full Accreditation for 30 Courses

Dr Salisu Usman, the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic in Lokoja, announced the institution’s significant achievement of securing full accreditation for 30 programmes. This announcement was made during a press conference held on Friday to mark the institution’s 4th combined convocation.
Dr Usman explained that the polytechnic faced accreditation challenges with these 30 programmes upon his appointment. To address this, the administration formed committees to resolve the accreditation issues. With the support of the Kogi State government, 129 resource persons and staff from the National Board for Technical Education visited the Polytechnic between April 4 and April 8, 2022, for the reaccreditation process. As a result, all the programmes were successfully reaccredited, achieving a 100% success rate.
The rector also highlighted the upcoming convocation ceremony, which will celebrate graduates from the 2013/2014 academic session to the 2022/2023 session. This event marks the first conference since 2015. One hundred forty-five students will graduate with distinctions at the National Diploma level, and 104 will graduate with distinctions at the Higher National Diploma level. Overall, 7,653 students will receive National Diplomas, and 4,427 students will be awarded Higher National Diplomas in various programmes. The convocation ceremony is scheduled for Saturday.
Editorial:
The recent full accreditation of 30 programmes at Kogi State Polytechnic is a testament to the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and quality education. This achievement is not just a milestone for the polytechnic but a beacon of hope for the educational sector in Nigeria.
Under the leadership of Dr Salisu Usman, the polytechnic has demonstrated that with dedicated effort and support from government bodies, significant strides can be made to enhance the quality of education. The successful reaccreditation of these programmes signifies a rigorous academic standard and a promising future for the students and the institution.
As we approach the convocation ceremony, it is a moment to celebrate not only the graduates but also the resilience and determination of the academic and administrative staff. The fact that this conference is the first since 2015 speaks volumes about the challenges the institution has overcome. The number of students graduating with distinctions indicates the high academic standards maintained by the polytechnic.
This success story should serve as an inspiration to other educational institutions in Nigeria. It underscores the importance of continuous improvement and adherence to quality standards in higher education. Let us all support and encourage such endeavours that contribute to developing our nation’s educational landscape.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State Polytechnic was established in 1992, making it one of the prominent tertiary institutions in North-Central Nigeria.
- The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) is Nigeria’s leading polytechnic accrediting body.
- Kogi State, where the polytechnic is located, is known for its cultural diversity, with over 40 ethnic groups.
- Technical and vocational education, like that offered at Kogi State Polytechnic, is crucial for Nigeria’s industrial development.
- The concept of polytechnic education in Nigeria is geared towards practical skills development, catering to the country’s growing need for technically skilled manpower.