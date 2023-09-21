Kwara Governor Stresses Quality Education Imperative at UNGA

At the 2023 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq emphasised the pressing need for quality education for millions of children worldwide.
He described it as “an urgency of now” for global stakeholders, including development partners and donor agencies. AbdulRazaq highlighted his administration’s significant investments in school infrastructure and technology integration to enhance teaching techniques, learning outcomes, and accountability.
The governor’s remarks were part of an event themed ‘Addressing Africa’s learning crisis and preparing for a young future: Finding solutions.’
He shared the stage with notable figures, including Shannon May, co-founder of NewGlobe, and Yasmine Sherif, executive director of the UN initiative Education Cannot Wait.
AbdulRazaq cited the introduction of the KwaraLEARN programme, which has reportedly reduced learning deprivation in Kwara public schools from 70.8% to 51.6% within 40 weeks.
Despite the progress, AbdulRazaq acknowledged funding as a significant challenge. He also stressed that a well-resourced education sector is pivotal for advancements in other areas, such as health, water, and food security.
Editorial
Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s emphasis on the importance of quality education at the UNGA is a testament to the global significance of this issue.
Education is the bedrock of societal progress, and ensuring access to quality learning is paramount for the future of any nation.
Kwara State’s strides, as highlighted by the governor, serve as a beacon for other regions grappling with similar challenges.
However, the journey is far from over. The challenges of funding and ensuring consistent quality across all educational levels remain.
It’s crucial for international bodies, donor agencies, and governments to collaborate, ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.
Did You Know?
- The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is one of the six principal organs of the UN, where all 193 member states have equal representation.
- Kwara State is located in the North Central region of Nigeria.
- The KwaraLEARN programme is an initiative to improve the education quality in Kwara public schools.
- Education Cannot Wait is a global initiative that aims to provide quality education to children in crisis settings.
- Investment in education has long-term benefits, including improved economic growth, reduced poverty, and enhanced societal well-being.