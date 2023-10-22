Dr Mary Arinde, the Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, has urged parents and guardians to ignore circulating rumours about a tuition fee hike in the state’s tertiary institutions.
During a meeting on Friday, Arinde highlighted the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration’s commitment to alleviating financial pressures, especially given the current economic challenges. A statement from the Ministry of Tertiary Education’s Press Secretary, Mansurat Amuda-kannike, reinforced that there would be no tuition fee increases in any of the state’s tertiary institutions.
Prof Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, the acting Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete, praised Governor AbdulRazaq’s decision to maintain current school fees. He emphasised the governor’s vision to ensure state residents have access to quality tertiary education.
Jimoh encouraged students to appreciate the governor’s efforts by behaving responsibly and making the most of their educational opportunities. Additionally, the Provost of the College of Education, Oro, Professor Mukaila Aremu, confirmed that tuition fees for students in the state’s three Colleges of Education remain unchanged.
Editorial:
The recent clarification by the Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education on tuition fees is a testament to the state government’s commitment to education. At Yohaig NG, we believe that education is a fundamental right, and any barriers, especially financial, can hinder the progress of a society. Rumours and misinformation can create unnecessary panic and distress among students and parents, making such clarifications crucial.
The decision by the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration to maintain the status quo on tuition fees, despite economic challenges, is commendable. It not only ensures continuity in students’ education but also demonstrates the government’s dedication to its citizens’ welfare. Education is the bedrock of any progressive society, and such decisions play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the state.
Students and parents need to stay informed and rely on official sources for accurate information. We urge the state government to continue its efforts in ensuring transparency and open communication with its citizens. Education is an investment in the future, and the Kwara State government’s actions reflect a vision for a brighter tomorrow.
Did You Know?
- Kwara State, located in North-Central Nigeria, was created in 1967 and is known for its rich cultural diversity.
- The state’s name, “Kwara”, is derived from the River Niger’s local name, which forms the state’s northern boundary.
- Tertiary education plays a crucial role in personal and societal development, offering advanced knowledge and skills.
- Maintaining affordable tuition fees can significantly impact enrolment rates and overall educational attainment in a region.
- Globally, the rising cost of tertiary education has been a topic of concern, with many advocating for more affordable and accessible higher education.