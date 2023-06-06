Kwarapoly Rescinds HND Certificate Over Cultism Involvement

Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, made a decisive move on Tuesday, revoking the Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate of a student, AbdulRasheed Zubair Olatunji, due to his alleged engagement in cult activities.
Mr Olayemi Olatomi, Deputy Registrar of the institution, announced the decision. According to the statement he released to the press, this measure became necessary in response to Olatunji’s breach of the matriculation oath through his involvement in cultism.
Furthermore, the press release clarified that Olatunji’s proposed induction into the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been indefinitely suspended.
The statement reads, “The Authority of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has approved the immediate withdrawal of Higher National Diploma Certificate of AbdulRasheed Zubair Olatunji of Public Administration Department of the institution for his involvement in cultism contrary to the matriculation oath he sworn to.
“This decision was based on the report of the Polytechnic’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee. AbdulRasheed’s involvement in cultism is a pointer to the fact that he is not worthy in character and learning to earn the certificate of the institution.
“In view of this, mobilisation of AbdulRasheed to the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been put on hold”, the statement concluded.
Editorial
Cultism and the Crucible of Character
In the face of cultism, Kwara State Polytechnic sets an imperative example for other institutions, underlining the necessity of academic integrity and moral character. While some argue that penalising a student for actions outside of academic performance is harsh, we believe it is necessary to understand that character is a crucial component of education.
We hold that the withdrawal of Olatunji’s certificate is an action not merely against cultism but for the value of integrity that our institutions must uphold.
Cultism, undoubtedly, has far-reaching effects that extend beyond educational institutions. It corrupts the youth, fractures social harmony, and disrupts national peace. This issue is not just about a single HND certificate; it’s about the alarming rise in cultism, which threatens the very fabric of our society.
The authorities at Kwara State Polytechnic have taken a significant step, highlighting the importance of character in education. This is the sort of action we need to curb the rise of cultism. It’s now up to other institutions to follow suit, ensuring they have influential disciplinary committees to regulate student behaviour, uphold their matriculation oaths, and deter any cultism.
In taking such decisive action, Kwara State Polytechnic stands as an example, urging all educational institutions to be vigilant in preserving the integrity of their certifications and the character of their students.
With this action, they remind us that our focus should be on nurturing individuals who are both accomplished in learning and worthy.
Did You Know?
- According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cultism is prevalent in 60% of Nigerian tertiary institutions.
- A study by the International Journal of Humanities and Social Science Invention revealed that 15% of students surveyed had been approached to join a cult.
- Nigeria’s National Universities Commission (NUC) has established a ‘Zero Tolerance Club’ on each campus to combat cultism.
