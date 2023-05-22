Lagos Agency Launches Advanced Online Course for Child Protection

Article Summary
- The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has developed an advanced online course to enhance child protection and safeguarding.
- The course, which builds on the “Online Course for Beginners” introduced in 2020, was developed in partnership with the Office of Education Quality Assurance.
- The Executive Secretary of Lagos DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, asserts the course is a testament to the state’s use of technology for children’s safety.
- The course is tailored for professionals working in child-centred institutions and covers modules on child protection, identifying and preventing child abuse, and safe steps for disciplinary measures, among others.
- At the end of the course, successful participants will receive certification.
News Story
Lagos State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) continues to ramp up efforts to safeguard minors from abuse. The agency has developed an advanced online course to protect and safeguard children, particularly in schools.
This revelation was made during a discourse on the “Online Course for Beginners” initially launched in 2020 and has since educated over 13,000 participants. According to the Executive Secretary of the Lagos DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, this advanced course further exemplifies the state’s use of technology to ensure children’s safety in schools.
Speaking via the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Joke Ladenegan Oginni, Vivour-Adeniyi detailed the online course’s collaborative development with the Office of Education Quality Assurance. This effort aims to bolster the principles of child protection and safeguarding.
The executive secretary described the course as an elevated level of educational prospects, featuring five insightful modules. The modules cover understanding child protection, identifying and preventing child abuse, safe disciplinary measures, reporting procedures for safeguarding, and child protection policy.
The online course is intended primarily for teachers, guidance counsellors, school social workers, and child protection officers working in child-centred institutions. It is expected to enhance educators’ efficiency in safeguarding and child protection disclosures in their schools. Participants will be required to undertake a test at the end of the course, after which successful participants will receive a certificate via email.
Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, expressed approval of the initiative. She emphasized the state’s commitment to continuous capacity building through education, assuring the ministry’s efforts to strengthen the regulation of schools via monitoring and evaluation and providing training to align professionals with globally accepted best practices.
Editorial
Embracing Technology for Child Protection: A Laudable Initiative
The safety of our children is a paramount concern, and the effort by Lagos State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) to provide an advanced online course for child protection is a testament to this commitment. This course, designed for professionals in child-centred institutions, demonstrates how technology can be used to safeguard our future leaders.
While critics might argue about the effectiveness of online training in combatting child abuse, the emphasis should not be on the medium but on the content and its application. The course has been crafted meticulously to ensure that it addresses the core elements of child protection and is easily accessible for those who need it most.
With modules designed to educate professionals on understanding child protection, identifying and preventing child abuse, safe disciplinary measures, and reporting procedures, the course aims to build a safety net around our children. In addition, the collaboration with the Office of Education Quality Assurance further assures the quality and applicability of the course content.
Now, more than ever, we must prioritize child protection. The DSVA’s initiative is a step in the right direction, but this is not a journey the agency should walk alone. Instead, it requires the collective effort of all stakeholders: parents, teachers, guidance counsellors, school administrators, and the government.
We must use this initiative as a springboard to do more: intensify awareness, strengthen our child protection laws, ensure their implementation, and hold offenders accountable. The safety of our children is a collective responsibility. Let’s embrace it.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is the most populous state in Nigeria, with over 20 million inhabitants.
- Over 35% of the population of Lagos State is under the age of 15.
- Nigeria ranks 11th highest in the world for child marriage, according to UNICEF.
- About one in four girls in Nigeria has been a victim of sexual violence by age 18.
- Child protection covers preventing and responding to violence, exploitation, abuse, and neglect of children.
