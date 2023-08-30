Lagos Deputy Governor Hamzat Named Ui Ambassador Decades After Graduation

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has been honoured as an ambassador for the University of Ibadan (UI). The ceremony occurred at Alausa, Lagos, during a visit by a UI delegation led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Kayode Adebowale.
Hamzat is an alumnus of UI, having graduated in 1986 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering and a Master’s in 1988.
Hamzat expressed gratitude for the recognition. He pledged to collaborate with UI alumni to elevate the university’s status.
The Deputy Governor emphasized that universities require government funding and well-meaning Nigerians’ support. He urged stakeholders and financially capable individuals to contribute to university development projects.
Prof. Adebowale praised Hamzat for his proactive contributions as an alumnus.
He stated that the inauguration reflects Hamzat’s character and excellence. The VC also acknowledged Hamzat’s contributions to UI’s development.
Editorial
The investiture of Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as a UI Ambassador is a significant moment that underscores the importance of alumni engagement in the development of educational institutions.
While the recognition is well-deserved, it also serves as a call to action for Hamzat and other alumni. They must now take up the mantle of responsibility to drive positive changes in the university.
However, the Deputy Governor’s call for more private-sector involvement in university funding is a crucial point that should not be overlooked. With dwindling government resources, universities increasingly rely on external support for sustainability.
Alumni and other stakeholders must step up to fill this gap.
Moreover, the role of universities in fostering innovation and development cannot be overstated.
Therefore, these institutions must receive the necessary support to continue being the bedrock of societal advancement.
Did You Know?
- The University of Ibadan is the oldest degree-awarding institution in Nigeria, established in 1948.
- Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat holds a PhD in System Process Engineering.
- The University of Ibadan has produced multiple Nobel laureates, including Wole Soyinka.
- Alumni associations often play a significant role in fundraising and development projects for universities.
- The University of Ibadan is ranked among the top 1,000 universities in the world according to the QS World University Rankings.