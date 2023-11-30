Lagos State Vows to Enhance Technical Education for Youth Employment

The Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, has announced the state government’s commitment to bolstering technical education. This initiative aims to create more job opportunities and reduce youth unemployment. The announcement was made during Alli-Balogun’s visit to the Lagos State Technical College, Ado-Soba, along the Lagos Badagry Expressway.
Alli-Balogun encouraged students to envision themselves as future business owners, urging them to stay focused and excel in their skill training. He also advised them to avoid vices such as bullying, drug abuse, and cultism and to discuss state government interventions in education with their parents.
The commissioner emphasized that the state government has provided the necessary tools for success and will continue to support graduates of technical colleges to become self-reliant and employers of labour. He highlighted the role of state technical colleges in training students not only for technical expertise but also in creativity and entrepreneurship.
In addition to visiting the Lagos State Technical College, Alli-Balogun and his team also made unscheduled visits to Festac Junior and Senior Grammar School, Sari Iganmu Senior Secondary School, and five other schools in the Coker Orile complex. He stressed the importance of quality education and urged principals and vice principals to lead by example in classroom management.
Editorial
The Lagos State government’s commitment to improving technical education is a commendable step towards addressing the challenges of youth unemployment and economic development. By focusing on technical skills and entrepreneurship, the government equips young people with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving job market.
This initiative is not just about providing education; it’s about creating a pathway for young people to become self-reliant and contribute positively to the economy. Avoiding negative behaviours and focusing on skill development is crucial in shaping responsible and capable future leaders.
However, the success of this initiative will depend on its implementation. It is essential that the government follows through on its promises and provides the necessary resources and support to make technical education a viable and attractive option for young people.
The Lagos State government’s initiative to enhance technical education is a step in the right direction. It has the potential to transform the lives of young people and contribute to the state’s economic growth. Let’s hope this initiative is implemented effectively and becomes a model for other states.
Did You Know?
- Technical education plays a crucial role in equipping young people with practical skills that are highly valued in today’s job market.
- Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic hub, has a diverse range of industries that can benefit from skilled technical professionals.
- The integration of entrepreneurship into technical education is a growing trend, helping students gain skills and learn how to monetize them effectively.
- Youth unemployment is a significant challenge in Nigeria, and initiatives like this are vital in providing young people with opportunities for employment and self-employment.
- The success of technical education programs often hinges on the quality of teaching and the relevance of the skills to the current job market.