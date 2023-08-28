Lawan Gifts Yobe State A State Of The Art School Building

Lawan Gifts Yobe State a State-of-the-Art School Building

Ahmad Lawan, the former President of the Senate, has made a generous donation. He gifted a newly built Federal Science and Technical College in Gashua to the Yobe State government.

The donation was confirmed by his Media Adviser, Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo. Lawan facilitated the school’s establishment and construction from 2019 to 2023.

The state government plans to transfer the institution. It will be handed over to the Federal Government via the Federal Ministry of Education.

The college is well-equipped with modern facilities. These include an administrative block, staff offices, and a library.

Additional facilities are also abundant. They include a 500-capacity auditorium, a laboratory complex, and a clinic.

The school also has ample accommodation. There are five blocks each for female and male hostels.

Sports and ICT are not left out. The college has a sports complex and an ICT centre.

Lawan spoke highly of the institution. He believes it will offer limitless opportunities to youths in the future.

Editorial

A Philanthropic Act with Far-Reaching Implications

Ahmad Lawan’s donation of a school building in Yobe State is more than a mere act of charity. It’s a strategic investment in the future of Nigeria’s youth.

The former Senate President has set a precedent. He shows that individual contributions can significantly impact community development.

The school is not just another building. It’s a well-equipped institution that promises to offer a comprehensive education.

Facilities like a 500-capacity auditorium and a sports complex are not trivial. They are essential for the holistic development of students.

The state government’s plan to hand over the institution to the Federal Government is also noteworthy. It ensures that the school will receive the necessary support and oversight.

This act of philanthropy should serve as a model. Other public figures and private entities should follow suit.

Investing in education is investing in the future. It’s a step that promises not just immediate benefits but long-lasting impact.

Did You Know?

  • Yobe State is one of the 36 states in Nigeria and was created on 27 August 1991.
  • The literacy rate in Yobe State is approximately 48%.
  • Ahmad Lawan is the longest-serving senator in the history of Nigeria.
  • The Federal Ministry of Education in Nigeria oversees 128 universities.
  • Yobe State is part of Nigeria’s North-East geopolitical zone, which insurgency has significantly affected.

  • Celima Sulaimon

    Celima enjoys cooking, driving, and taking care of her two kids. She has a passion for cooking and loves to make different dishes that are healthy and delicious. Celima spends most of her time in the kitchen when she's not at work or with her children. When she's not cooking, Celima likes to drive around town and explore new places on an adventurous road trips with friends or family. But, when caring for her loved ones, no job is too big or small for this go-getter! Email Celima @ celima.sulaim[email protected]

