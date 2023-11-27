Mass Exodus of Lecturers Plagues Nigerian Universities

Nigerian universities are grappling with a critical shortage of academic staff, as a significant number of lecturers depart for opportunities abroad, coupled with the high rate of retirements. This situation has been confirmed by various branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), who attribute the crisis to the exodus of lecturers and issues with the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).
At Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, approximately 100 lecturers have left, while Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara, is in dire need of around 1,000 lecturers. Over 350 academic vacancies exist at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, and the University of Lagos has lost 27 lecturers across two faculties. The University of Uyo has seen 100 staff members leave the country.
The University of Ilorin, Kwara State, reports about 500 academic vacancies, and the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology also faces staff departures. Dr. Rotimi Olorunsola, Chairman at Olusegun Agagu University, confirmed the departure of both academic and non-academic staff.
The University of Benin’s ASUU Chairman, Dr. Ray Chikogu, highlighted the long-standing issue of staff shortage due to the Federal Government’s embargo on employment. He criticized the government’s interference in university operations, particularly in recruitment and promotion processes.
Dr Shehu El-rasheed, ASUU Chairman at the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, pointed out the bureaucratic hurdles in filling vacancies. He mentioned the departure of senior professors and the inability to replace them due to stringent government regulations.
At Obafemi Awolowo University, both the management and ASUU lamented the staff shortage. Prof. Tony Odiwe, ASUU Chairman, decried the poor working conditions and lack of replacements for retired members.
In Katsina State, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University relies on visiting lecturers due to inadequate staff. The Federal University, Dutsinma, also faces a mass exodus of academic staff, with two professors and a lecturer leaving recently.
ASUU Chairman at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Prof. Nurudeen Almustapha, urged the government to address the brain drain issue. He noted that the introduction of IPPIS has exacerbated the problem by causing irregular payments.
The University of Jos also reported a significant manpower shortage, with the last recruitment occurring in 2017. Dr Jurbe Molwus, ASUU Chairman at the university, blamed IPPIS for worsening lecturers’ plight and hindering recruitment.
Dr Adeleye Oluwagbemiga, ASUU Chairman at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, called for increased government funding to address the staff shortage. AbdulRahman Adamu, ASUU Chairman at Federal University, Gusau, highlighted the need for about 1,000 teaching staff to manage the growing student population.
Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, Special Adviser on Public Relations and Special Duties at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, and Dr Emmanuel Oshiyemi, ASUU Chairman at Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, also echoed the concerns about lecturer shortages due to government policies and financial constraints.
Editorial
The current crisis of lecturer shortages in Nigerian universities is a glaring indication of systemic failures and governmental neglect. The mass exodus of academic staff to foreign lands is not just a loss of human resources; it’s a blow to the intellectual capital that drives national development. This situation demands immediate and decisive action from the government and university authorities.
We believe that the Federal Government’s embargo on employment in universities is a myopic policy that undermines the quality of education. It’s high time the government recognized that investing in education is investing in the nation’s future. The bureaucratic red tape surrounding the recruitment process needs to be streamlined to allow universities to fill vacancies promptly and efficiently.
The introduction of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) has added to the woes. While its intention to eliminate ghost workers is commendable, its implementation has been counterproductive for the academic sector. It has led to irregular payments and hindered the autonomy of universities in staff recruitment. This system needs a thorough review to make it compatible with the unique needs of the academic environment.
The brain drain phenomenon is not just a matter of poor remuneration but also reflects the deteriorating working conditions and lack of professional fulfilment within the country. The younger generation of academics, who are the future of Nigeria’s intellectual landscape, are looking abroad for better opportunities. This trend is alarming and should serve as a wake-up call for the authorities.
We suggest that the government should prioritize funding for universities and lift the employment embargo. Universities should be empowered to manage their recruitment processes, ensuring that they can promptly replace retiring or departing staff. Additionally, improving the working conditions and remuneration of academic staff will go a long way in retaining talent and attracting recruits.
The future of a nation lies in the quality of its education system. Nigeria cannot afford to continue losing its brightest minds. It’s time for the government to act, not just with promises, but with concrete steps that will revitalize the academic sector and restore its glory.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Brain Drain: Nigeria has one of the highest rates of brain drain in Africa, with thousands of professionals, including academics, migrating abroad annually for better opportunities.
- Global Impact of Nigerian Academics: Nigerian academics have significantly contributed to research and development in various fields globally, often occupying prominent positions in international universities.
- Historical Academic Excellence: Nigeria was once renowned for its high standard of education, with universities like the University of Ibadan and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, being among the best in Africa.