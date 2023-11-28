Methodist High School Alumni Donate N50M Classrooms in Idanre

The Methodist High School Old Students Association in Idanre, Ondo State, has demonstrated their commitment to the development of its alma mater by donating a block of six classrooms. Dr. Dokun Dairo, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, explained that this gesture was part of their efforts to support the government in enhancing educational facilities. The project, which cost over N50 million, was funded through contributions from numerous alumni and material donations from association members.
The inauguration and official handover of the building were marked by a reunion ceremony of the old students. Dr. Dairo highlighted that the project, if contracted out, would have cost around N150 million. However, it was completed for just over N50 million due to direct labour and project management by the alumni themselves.
The association has previously facilitated significant improvements in the school, including a block of six classrooms and the tarring of the parking lot. The chairman urged the government to focus more on basic education and called for a partnership with stakeholders in funding education. Mr Akinnagbe, a member of the association and Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Universal Basics Education Board, commended the government’s efforts but urged for more facilities in other schools across the state.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we commend the Methodist High School Old Students Association for their remarkable contribution to their alma mater in Idanre, Ondo State. Their initiative to donate a block of six classrooms is a shining example of how alumni can play a pivotal role in the development of educational institutions. This act of giving back not only enhances the learning environment but also sets a precedent for future generations.
The project’s completion, significantly below the estimated cost, demonstrates the power of community involvement and self-help initiatives. It is a testament to the impact that collective effort and resourcefulness can have on educational development. Such initiatives are crucial, especially in a country where government resources are often stretched thin.
The role of alumni in supporting educational institutions is invaluable. It not only provides material support but also inspires current students by showing them the success and generosity of those who have walked the same halls. We encourage other alumni groups across Nigeria to take similar initiatives, contributing to the betterment of their alma maters and, by extension, the nation’s educational standards.
Did You Know?
- Alumni Contributions: Alumni contributions play a significant role in the development and improvement of educational institutions worldwide.
- Educational Infrastructure in Nigeria: Nigeria faces challenges in educational infrastructure, making contributions like these essential.
- Community Involvement: Community involvement in school projects often leads to more cost-effective and tailored solutions.
- Impact on Learning: Improved physical infrastructure in schools has a direct positive impact on the learning environment and student performance.
- Legacy of Giving Back: Alumni giving back to their schools creates a legacy of generosity and community support, inspiring future generations.