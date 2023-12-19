NAAT Advocates for IPPIS to Curb Ghost Workers in Tertiary Institutions

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has raised concerns over the recent decision to remove federal universities, polytechnic schools, and colleges of education from the Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPIS). In a statement by Ibeji Nwokoma, NAAT emphasized that a centralized payment platform like IPPIS is crucial in reducing the prevalence of ghost workers.
This reaction comes after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) decided to exempt these educational institutions from IPPIS. The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, explained that the exemption was made to prevent Vice Chancellors from having to travel to Abuja for salary processing.
NAAT acknowledged that the government’s action would restore university autonomy but expressed reservations about maintaining uniformity in salary and allowance payments across federal tertiary institutions, a benefit previously achieved under IPPIS. The association is seeking clarification from the government on the way forward, advocating for the continued use of a centralized payment platform to sustain the gains made through IPPIS. This includes addressing issues like inflated personnel costs and the challenge of ghost workers, which were significant reasons for creating IPPIS.
Editorial:
The National Association of Academic Technologists’ stance on the importance of the Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPIS) in federal tertiary institutions highlights a critical aspect of financial management in the education sector. The IPPIS, as a centralized payment platform, has been instrumental in ensuring transparency and accountability in the disbursement of salaries and allowances.
The recent decision by the Federal Executive Council to exempt universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education from IPPIS raises essential questions about the effectiveness of financial controls in these institutions. While the move may ease administrative burdens for Vice Chancellors, it potentially opens the door to financial irregularities, including the issue of ghost workers.
NAAT’s concerns about maintaining uniformity in salary payments and the potential return of ghost workers are valid. These issues affect the financial health of educational institutions and the overall integrity and credibility of the education system.
The government’s decision to exempt these institutions from IPPIS should be accompanied by robust mechanisms to ensure that the gains made in financial transparency and accountability are not lost. The government must work closely with stakeholders like NAAT to develop a clear and effective strategy for managing the financial affairs of tertiary institutions post-IPPIS exemption.
While the autonomy of educational institutions is essential, it should not come at the cost of financial mismanagement. A balanced approach that ensures autonomy while maintaining strict financial controls is essential for the sustainable development of Nigeria’s education sector.
Did You Know?
- The Integrated Personnel Payment System (IPPIS) is an initiative of the Nigerian government to centralize the payment of employee salaries to enhance accountability and transparency.
- Ghost workers are fictitious names on payroll systems that fraudulently draw salaries from the government without providing any service.
- The Federal Executive Council (FEC) is Nigeria’s highest decision-making body and is responsible for making major policy decisions, including those affecting the education sector.
- Academic technologists are crucial in tertiary institutions, providing technical support for academic activities and research.
- Financial management in educational institutions is critical to ensuring that resources are used effectively and for the intended purposes, directly impacting the quality of education provided.