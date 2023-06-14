NANS Advocates for Student Representation on Education Loan Fund Board

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has made a solid appeal to President Bola Tinubu to review the constitution of the special committee overseeing the new Nigerian Education Loan Fund.
The student body is advocating for the inclusion of student representatives on the board.
This appeal was made during a visit to the President on Tuesday following the recent signing of the student loan bill into law.
The delegation, led by NANS National President Umar Barambu, expressed their gratitude for the Student Loan Bill but also outlined uncomfortable clauses. Barambu stated,
“We thank the President for the Students Loan Bill. We have outlined the clauses that we are not too comfortable with. And part of them is the issue of that board that we mentioned to the President, which we said at least students’ representatives should be captured.”
Barambu further expressed concerns about including specific organisations on the board, explicitly mentioning the Nigerian Bar Association and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
He argued that these organisations, which run their affairs without student representation, should not be part of a board primarily for students.
In response, President Tinubu promised to consider the requests of the NANS leaders but urged the student body to ensure unity among its members across the country to achieve more.
Editorial
The call by the National Association of Nigerian Students for student representation on the board of the new Nigerian Education Loan Fund is a crucial one. It is only fair that the major stakeholders of the fund, the students, have a say in its operation and management.
This will ensure that the fund is run in a way that truly benefits the students and addresses their needs.
However, it’s important to note that while student representation is essential, it is not the only factor determining the fund’s success. The government must ensure that the fund is well-managed, transparent, and accessible to all students who need it. It must also ensure that the repayment terms are fair and manageable for the students.
The government should consider setting up a mechanism for regular student feedback on fund operations.
This will ensure that any issues are quickly identified and addressed.
The government should also consider providing financial literacy training for the students to help them understand the loan terms and manage their finances effectively.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of students in Africa, with over 2 million students enrolled in tertiary institutions.
- Despite this, Nigeria has one of the lowest tertiary enrolment rates in Africa, with less than 10% of the eligible population enrolled in tertiary institutions.
- The cost of tertiary education in Nigeria has been rising steadily, with many students unable to afford the fees.
- There is a significant gap in access to tertiary education between the rich and the poor in Nigeria, with the rich being much more likely to have access to tertiary education.
