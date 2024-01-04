NANS Benin Urges FG to Reconsider Ban Affecting 15,000 Nigerian Students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the Benin Republic has appealed for leniency regarding the Federal Government’s ban on validating degree certificates from Benin and Togo. This plea comes after revelations that 15,000 Nigerian students are studying in Benin. The ban was instituted following a report detailing how a reporter obtained a degree in less than two months from a Benin Republic university and subsequently enrolled for a second time in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
Ugochukwu Favour, the NANS president in the Benin Republic, urged the government to consider legitimately admitted students. He expressed this view on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, emphasizing the need for the government to investigate the issue thoroughly and penalize those involved in the certificate racketeering. Favour also mentioned that NANS in Benin has formed a committee to investigate the matter, confident that their findings will help prevent future incidents.
This development follows Education Minister Tahir Mamman’s statement on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he expressed no sympathy for individuals with fake degrees, labelling them as part of a criminal chain. Mamman highlighted plans to trace Nigerians who might have obtained degrees from such institutions over the years and bring them to justice, as there is no statute of limitations on criminality.
The initial ban affected the accreditation and evaluation of the Benin Republic and Togo degree certificates. Still, the minister indicated that the scope would be broadened to include other African countries like Uganda, Kenya, and Niger Republic, where similar institutions are operating.
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s decision to ban the validation of degree certificates from Benin and Togo, impacting 15,000 Nigerian students, raises critical questions about educational integrity and the plight of legitimate students caught in the crossfire. While the government’s stance against academic fraud is commendable, balancing this with the interests of genuine students whose academic pursuits are now in jeopardy is essential.
The situation calls for a nuanced approach distinguishing between fraudulent practices and legitimate academic endeavours. The government’s responsibility to uphold educational standards must be tempered with consideration for those who have invested time, effort, and resources in their education under legitimate circumstances.
NANS’s initiative to form a committee to investigate these issues is a positive step towards self-regulation and accountability within the student community. This investigation must be thorough and transparent, providing the government with actionable insights to refine its policy.
While the fight against academic corruption is necessary, it should not come at the expense of innocent students. A more targeted approach would be a more effective and just solution, focusing on the institutions and individuals directly involved in fraudulent activities.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established in Nigeria in 1973 to promote national unity and foster youth development.
- The Benin Republic, a neighbour to Nigeria, has become a popular destination for Nigerian students seeking higher education abroad.
- Academic fraud, including the issuance of fake degrees, is a global challenge that undermines the credibility of higher education systems.
- The Federal Government of Nigeria has the authority to regulate educational standards and accredit foreign degrees for use in Nigeria.
- The impact of educational policies on international students is a subject of ongoing debate, highlighting the need for policies that balance educational integrity with the rights and aspirations of students.