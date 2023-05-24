NANS Expresses Outrage Over 300% Tuition Fee Increase at Edo University

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has voiced its condemnation of the significant increase in tuition fees at Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, in Edo State.
The association has described the increase, over 300%, as “outrageous” and called the state government to reconsider this new fee structure.
In a statement released to the press, NANS criticised the Edo State Government’s approach to tertiary education and its ambition to make education inaccessible to Edo and Nigeria’s average and low-income citizens.
The association expressed shock that the government has not initiated a single building project in the state’s leading university.
NANS also highlighted the university management’s alleged victimisation of staff and students, intimidation, and threats against anyone who opposes the state government’s policies. These policies, according to NANS, are aimed at the indirect commercialisation of state-owned tertiary institutions.
The association has urged parents and prospective students not to succumb to the university management’s deadline to pay the increased fees.
NANS has called on those who can afford the new fees not to encourage the new fee regime by making payments hastily.
The recent hike in tuition fees at Ambrose Ali University is a cause for concern. Education is a fundamental right, and making it inaccessible to a significant portion of the population is a step in the wrong direction. The government’s role should be to facilitate access to quality education for all, not to create barriers.
While it’s understandable that institutions need funds to operate effectively, a 300% increase in tuition fees is excessive. It’s crucial to find a balance between the financial needs of educational institutions and the economic realities of students and their families.
The government and the university management need to engage in a constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, including students and parents, to find a sustainable solution to this issue. It’s time to put students’ interests first and ensure that education remains accessible to all.
- Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, is a state-owned university in Edo State, Nigeria.
- The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is the umbrella organisation for all Nigerian students.
- Tuition fees in Nigerian universities vary widely, with state-owned universities generally having lower fees than private universities.
- Edo State is located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria.
- The university is named after Professor Ambrose Folorunsho Alli (1929–1989), the first civilian governor of Edo State.
