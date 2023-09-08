Nans Gives Unilag 48 Hour Deadline To Reverse Fee Increase

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has set a 48-hour deadline for the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to roll back its recent fee hike.
NANS leaders, including National Public Relations Officer Giwa Temitope and National Vice President, External, Akinteye Afeez, denounced the arrest of students who demonstrated against the fee increase at UNILAG Junction.
“The PUNCH reports that some of the protesters, Adeyeye Olorunfemi, Philip Olatinwo, Aduwo Ayodele and the Giwa, among others, were later released by the police in the evening. The security agencies had fired teargas to disperse the students at UNILAG Junction during the protest.”
The Lagos State Police Command had earlier advised students to notify the police about their protest plans, a suggestion the students rejected, citing their fundamental human rights.
NANS leaders stated that the fee hike was unacceptable and that the university had failed to uphold an agreement made with students on August 2, 2023, to review the fees.
UNILAG management had increased fees from N19,000 to N190,250 for medical students and to N140,250 for courses requiring labs or studios, citing economic conditions as the reason.
Editorial
The recent actions by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) against the University of Lagos (UNILAG) fee hike are not just a protest but a clarion call for educational justice.
The university’s decision to dramatically increase fees, especially during an economic downturn, is not only insensitive but also counterproductive.
Education is a fundamental human right, not a luxury that only the affluent can afford.
The university’s management must heed the 48-hour ultimatum issued by NANS and revert the fees to their original state. This is not just about UNILAG; it’s about the future of education in Nigeria.
The government and educational institutions must work together to find a sustainable solution that does not place the financial burden solely on students.
The police must also reconsider their approach to handling peaceful protests. Using tear gas to disperse students who are fighting for their rights is not the solution. It’s time for those in power to listen to the voices of the youth and act accordingly.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the largest number of out-of-school children in the world, estimated at over 10 million.
- The University of Lagos was founded in 1962 and is one of the five first-generation universities in Nigeria.
- In Nigeria, the average cost of sending a child to university is more than twice the annual minimum wage.
- Student protests have a long history in Nigeria, dating back to the 1970s.
- The Nigerian government allocates less than 10% of its annual budget to education, which is below the recommended 15-20% by UNESCO.