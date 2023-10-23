Nbte Holds Firm On Degree Conversion Scheme Amidst Dispute With Nuc

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) remains resolute on its stance regarding the “top-up degree” scheme for HND holders, despite ongoing disagreements with the National Universities Commission (NUC). The contention between the two bodies intensified when the NBTE responded to the NUC’s criticisms, asserting that the top-up degree scheme falls outside the NUC’s purview.
In a statement by its spokesperson, Fatima Abubakar, the NBTE clarified that the university regulatory agency does not have jurisdiction over the programme. On the other hand, the NUC’s acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, argued that the NBTE was overstepping its boundaries.
Previously, the NBTE, led by Prof. Idris Bugaje, had announced collaborations with foreign universities. This partnership would allow HND graduates to transition their diplomas into degrees via a one-year conversion course. This move aimed to bridge the longstanding gap between university and polytechnic graduates. Sources from the Ministry of Education have indicated that the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, plans to mediate in the dispute.
Editorial:
The ongoing debate between the NBTE and NUC underscores the complexities of our educational system. At Yohaig NG, we believe that while regulatory bodies have distinct roles, the primary focus should be on the betterment of the educational landscape. The top-up degree scheme, if executed correctly, can provide a pathway for HND holders to further their academic pursuits and enhance their career prospects.
However, both bodies need to find common ground, ensuring that such initiatives are in the best interest of students. Collaborative efforts, rather than disputes, will pave the way for a more robust and inclusive educational system.
Did You Know?
- The dichotomy between university and polytechnic graduates has been a longstanding issue in Nigeria’s educational system.
- The “top-up degree” scheme aims to provide HND holders with an opportunity to earn a degree through an additional year of study.
- Regulatory bodies like the NBTE and NUC play crucial roles in shaping the policies and standards of Nigeria’s educational sector.
- Collaborations with foreign universities can offer Nigerian students a broader perspective and exposure to global best practices.
- The primary goal of educational reforms should be to enhance the quality and accessibility of education for all students.