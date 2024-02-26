NECO 2023 Results: Over 50,000 Students Achieve Success in Maths and English

On Monday, the National Examination Council (NECO) announced that 50,066 candidates, representing 67.35% of those who sat for the Senior School Certificate Examinations, achieved five credits, including in Mathematics and English Language. The announcement was made by NECO’s Registrar, Professor Ibrahim Wushishi, during the results release and the inauguration of the Automated Annual Posting Calendar at the Council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State.
74,950 candidates, 39,213 males and 35,737 females, participated in the examination from November 20 to December 20, 2023. The results showed a high success rate in key subjects, with 75.59% of candidates scoring credit and above in English Language and an impressive 92.75% achieving the same in Mathematics.
62,530 candidates, accounting for 84.11%, obtained five credits irrespective of Mathematics and English Language. The report also highlighted a decrease in malpractice cases by 25.4% compared to the previous year, with 8,518 candidates booked for various forms of malpractice, down from 11,419 in 2022.
In addition to releasing the examination results, NECO took the opportunity to launch a 3-posting Automated Annual Posting Calendar aimed at addressing the challenges of posting the council’s staff for out-of-station assignments. This initiative is part of NECO’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency and integrity in the examination process.
Editorial
The latest NECO results offer a glimpse into the state of education in Nigeria, showcasing both achievements and areas for improvement. The notable success in Mathematics and English among most candidates is a positive indicator of the quality of education and the effectiveness of teaching methodologies in these core subjects. However, despite a decrease, examination malpractice remains a concern that requires continuous efforts to eradicate.
The introduction of the Automated Annual Posting Calendar by NECO is a commendable step towards modernizing and streamlining the council’s operations. This technological advancement is expected to improve the coordination and execution of examination processes, ultimately contributing to the credibility and reliability of NECO as an examination body.
As NECO continues to implement reforms and innovations, it is crucial for all stakeholders in the education sector—government, schools, teachers, and parents—to collaborate in nurturing an environment that promotes learning, integrity, and excellence. The collective aim should be to maintain the positive trends observed in the latest results and address the underlying challenges that hinder the full realization of our students’ potential.
Did You Know?
- NECO was established to offer a credible alternative to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), providing varied examination services to the Nigerian student population.
- Mathematics and English are core subjects for further education and employment opportunities in Nigeria and beyond.
- The decrease in examination malpractice cases reflects ongoing efforts by NECO to uphold the integrity of its examination process through stringent monitoring and the adoption of new technologies.
- The Automated Annual Posting Calendar represents NECO’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and staff deployment for examination duties.
- The success rate in core subjects like Mathematics and English Language is a critical measure of the overall effectiveness of the educational system in preparing students for higher education and the workforce.