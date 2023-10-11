Neco Blacklists Schools And Supervisors For Cheating

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2023 Internal Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, with 61.60% of candidates scoring five credits and above, including English and Mathematics.
However, a scandal erupted as 93 schools were implicated in widespread cheating, and 52 supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to inadequate supervision and complicity during the exams.
Prof. Dantani Wushishi, the Registrar and CEO of NECO, shared these details during the results announcement. He noted that the implicated schools would be summoned for a dialogue with the council, post which suitable sanctions would be determined.
He also provided a breakdown of the candidates, highlighting that 1,196,985 individuals sat the exams, including 1,543 candidates with special needs.
Wushishi further elaborated:
“737,308 candidates, representing 61.60%, passed with five credits and above, 1,013,611, representing 84.68% of candidates, had five credits, irrespective of English and Mathematics.”
Editorial
The recent revelations by NECO, indicting schools and supervisors in examination malpractices, have once again brought to the fore the persistent issue of integrity in our educational system. This isn’t merely a breach of trust; it is a direct assault on the future of the students and, by extension, the nation.
The implicated schools and supervisors must be held accountable for their actions, serving as a deterrent to others who may be tempted to tread a similar path.
We must address this issue head-on, ensuring that the sanctity of our educational system is preserved and that the qualifications obtained by our students are a true reflection of their abilities and knowledge.
It is imperative that NECO, and other examination bodies, fortify their examination processes, perhaps through the incorporation of technology and stricter oversight, to safeguard against such occurrences in the future.
The students, our future leaders, deserve an educational system that is not only free from corruption but also one that accurately assesses and reflects their capabilities and potential.
It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the path they tread towards their future is not mired by the unscrupulous actions of a few. Let us fortify our examination processes, uphold the integrity of our educational system, and safeguard the future of our nation.
Did You Know?
- NECO was established in 1999 to prepare and administer standard and credible nationally and internationally acceptable examinations.
- The council’s examinations are primarily for Nigerians, providing the certificate that equates with those of equivalent examining bodies internationally.
- NECO operates with a vision to prepare and administer examinations that are hitch-free and acceptable nationally and internationally.
- The council’s mission is to ensure that the educational system in Nigeria is at par with international standards.
- NECO has a mandate to take over the responsibilities of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Nigeria, to alleviate the challenges of mass failure and address the problem of examination malpractice.