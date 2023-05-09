NECO Delays Suleja Academy Exam Over Low Registrations

Entrance Exam for Federal Government Academy Suleja Delayed by NECO Due to Insufficient Registrations
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has moved the 2023 entrance examination for the gifted and talented students applying to Federal Government Academy Suleja.
Initially set for Saturday, May 13, the exam has now been postponed to Saturday, June 10.
The announcement was made by Mr. Azeez Sani, the head of the council’s Information and Public Relations Division, on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to Sani, the decision to delay the examination was made to accommodate more applicants, as various stakeholders had requested an extension for the registration period.
“The Federal Government Academy Suleja serves as a nurturing ground for Nigeria’s gifted and talented children. It presents immense opportunities for exceptional students to foster their potential, contributing to nation-building and technological development,” Sani explained.
He continued to describe the benefits students gain from federal government scholarships, which cover tuition fees, external examination fees, boarding, feeding, uniforms, and introductory textbooks.
In light of these changes, Sani urged candidates, parents, guardians, and other stakeholders to note the new examination date.
He also stated that the registration of candidates would proceed until the revised date of the examination.
