NECO Stands Against Exam Cheating; States Owe N3.3 Billion

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has declared its commitment to eradicating examination malpractice in Nigeria.
As the 2023 Senior School Examinations (SSCE) commence, NECO’s Registrar, Prof Dantani Wushishi, has vowed that the council will not tolerate actions that compromise the integrity of its exams.
Wushishi made this statement in Jos, Plateau State, after touring schools to monitor the ongoing SSCE exams.
He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exams so far, describing the 2023 examination as the most successful.
NECO has sponsored awareness jingles in the national media to combat malpractice and deployed internal monitors.
The council will assess the level of malpractice involvement by candidates, supervisors, and staff through its malpractice committee.
Wushishi also noted a slight decline in registration numbers this year, attributing it to economic challenges and states’ inability to register more candidates.
Some states owe NECO N3.3 billion, though there has been a positive response to settling the debt.
Editorial:
NECO’s determination to tackle examination malpractice is a commendable step towards ensuring fairness and integrity in Nigeria’s education system.
The measures, including awareness campaigns and internal monitoring, reflect a proactive approach to a pervasive problem.
However, the success of these efforts will depend on consistent enforcement and collaboration with schools, teachers, and students.
The fight against malpractice requires a collective effort, and all stakeholders must be engaged in this mission.
The issue of states owing NECO is also a concern that needs urgent attention.
The financial stability of the examination body is crucial for its ability to conduct exams effectively.
States must prioritize settling their debts to support NECO’s essential role in education.
In the broader context, these challenges highlight the need for comprehensive reforms in the education sector.
Transparency, accountability, and investment in quality education are vital for building a future where every student has a fair chance to succeed.
Did You Know?
- NECO’s 2023 examination has been described by the Registrar as the most successful, with stringent measures against malpractice.
- Awareness jingles and internal monitors are part of NECO’s strategy to combat examination malpractice.
- This year’s slight decline in registration numbers for SSCE exams is attributed to economic challenges and states’ debts to NECO.
- Some states owe NECO a total of N3.3 billion, reflecting financial challenges in the education sector.
- NECO’s commitment to integrity and fairness in exams is a significant step towards improving education standards in Nigeria.
About Yohaig NG:
Yohaig NG brings you the latest Naija news 24/7, covering education, politics, and more.
Stay informed with the top Naija news today and engage with our community.
Discover insights, share your thoughts, and be part of the conversation.