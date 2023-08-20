Ngo Emphasizes Teaching Children Problem Solving Skills

The STEAM Funfest 2023 emphasises the need for children to acquire knowledge in areas that address current and future challenges.
At the event, parents, guardians, and caregivers received advice on guiding children towards careers in information technology.
Mr Omoyiola Oladipupo, Product Manager, Youth Segment, Access Bank, highlighted the importance of guiding children into sectors that address real-world problems.
He mentioned, “In today’s digital era, skills in science, technology, mathematics, coding, and graphics are essential for improving people’s lives.”
Furthermore, Mr Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, CEO of Future Africa, stated that Nigeria urgently requires solutions. He believes children and youths are not only the consumers of tomorrow but also the producers.
The skills they acquire at STEAM Funfest are vital and must be used responsibly. The event showcased various activities, including coding, animation, robotics, and 3D printing.
Titi Adewusi, the co-founder of 9ijakids, mentioned that experts were present to educate children on skills crucial for national growth.
Editorial:
The initiative by STEAM Funfest 2023 to focus on equipping children with problem-solving skills is a forward-thinking approach.
The younger generation must be prepared with the tools and knowledge to tackle emerging challenges in a rapidly evolving world.
By introducing children to fields like coding, animation, and robotics, we’re not just preparing them for future careers but also instilling a mindset of innovation and solution-oriented thinking. Parents and educators play a pivotal role in this endeavour.
They must recognise the importance of these skills and provide the necessary support and guidance. As Nigeria faces multifaceted challenges, the solutions lie in the hands of its youth.
We’re laying the foundation for a brighter, more prosperous future by empowering them with the right skills today.
Did You Know?
- STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. It’s an integrated approach to learning.
- Early exposure to STEAM activities can enhance children’s critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.
- Nigeria has a burgeoning tech industry, with many startups focusing on innovative solutions to local problems.
- Events like STEAM Funfest ignite children’s passion for technology and innovation.
- The global demand for tech skills is rising, making it a lucrative field for future careers.