Nigeria Aims to Enrol 15 Million Children in School by 2027

The Nigerian government is dedicated to addressing the issue of out-of-school children, aiming to bring 15 million of them back into the educational system by 2027. This ambitious goal was announced by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, during a retreat in Abuja focused on achieving quick wins in the Ministerial Deliverables for 2023-2027.

Prof. Mamman highlighted the learning crisis as a significant concern, primarily from many out-of-school children. He emphasised that effective policies are insufficient; their successful implementation is crucial to resolving this issue. The Ministry of Education has developed detailed strategies with measurable outcomes to ensure visible results to the public.

A vital aspect of this initiative is the reintroduction and execution of school feeding programs across basic educational levels, as approved by President Bola Tinubu. This move is part of a broader effort to tackle the challenge of out-of-school children, a situation the government views as unacceptable and requiring urgent attention.

As a collective voice, we recognise the Nigerian government’s commitment to reintegrating 15 million out-of-school children into the educational system by 2027 as a monumental and necessary undertaking. The learning crisis, a direct consequence of this widespread issue, demands immediate and effective action. Introducing robust policies is a commendable first step, but the real test lies in their implementation.

The Ministry of Education’s approach is promising, focusing on detailed strategies with measurable outcomes. It ensures accountability and provides a clear roadmap towards achieving this ambitious goal. The reintroduction of school feeding programs is a strategic move, not only addressing the immediate needs of children but also serving as an incentive for school attendance.

This initiative, under the guidance of President Bola Tinubu, reflects a deeper understanding of the multifaceted challenges out-of-school children face. It’s a step towards improving education and enhancing the prospects of millions of Nigerian children. As we embark on this journey, it’s crucial to maintain momentum and ensure that these policies translate into tangible results, reshaping the educational landscape of Nigeria.

Did You Know?

  1. According to UNESCO, over 258 million children and youth were out of school in 2018.
  2. Nigeria has one of the world’s highest numbers of out-of-school children, with estimates of up to 10.5 million.
  3. School feeding programs have been shown to increase school attendance rates, particularly among girls.
  4. The economic impact of not educating out-of-school children can significantly reduce a country’s GDP.
  5. School enrolment directly impacts literacy rates, with higher enrolment leading to improved national literacy levels.

