Nigeria Faces 195,000 Teacher Deficit at Primary Schools, Reports UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has highlighted a concerning deficit of approximately 195,000 teachers in Nigeria’s primary education sector. Only 84% of primary school educators and a mere 59% of Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers possess the necessary qualifications to teach.
This revelation was made by Saadhna Panday-Soobrayan, UNICEF Nigeria’s Chief of Education, during the National Conference on the Learning Crisis in Nigeria.
Panday-Soobrayan pointed out the limited quality of teaching in Nigeria, attributing it to inadequate pedagogical skills and a scarcity of essential teaching resources. She remarked that merely half of Nigerian children are on the right developmental track during their early years.
A significant 60% partake in structured pre-primary education, which often results in delayed primary school enrolment and subpar learning outcomes.
Highlighting further challenges, Panday-Soobrayan mentioned that 60% of public JSS classrooms in states like Borno, Kano, Kaduna, and Kebbi lack teaching materials. Despite its current expenditure on pupils, Nigeria could achieve superior learning outcomes, as global data suggests.
The slow progress in accomplishing the SDG4 commitments, which focus on inclusive and quality education, remains a concern, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.
UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Ms. Cristian Munduate, emphasised the need for collective efforts to bridge the country’s learning gaps.
She noted the exacerbation of the existing educational crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with numerous children losing educational access. Munduate stressed the importance of addressing the learning crisis, which indirectly fuels the out-of-school issue in Nigeria.
Gov Abdulrazaq AbdulRahman, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State advocated for an emergency declaration in the education sector, particularly at the basic level. He urged immediate measures to address the observed learning disparities at the primary school stage.
Editorial
The alarming shortfall of teachers in Nigeria’s primary education sector, as highlighted by UNICEF, is a pressing concern that demands immediate attention. Education forms the bedrock of a nation’s development, and the current deficit not only hampers academic progress but also threatens the future of countless children. The fact that a significant number of teachers lack the necessary qualifications further exacerbates the issue.
Addressing this crisis requires a multi-faceted approach. While recruiting more teachers is essential, ensuring their proper training and qualifications is equally crucial. The government must also focus on improving the overall quality of education, from providing adequate resources to implementing modern teaching methodologies.
The call for an emergency in the education sector is timely. We must recognise the gravity of the situation and act swiftly. The future of our children and, by extension, our nation depends on the steps we take today.
Did You Know?
- UNICEF was established in 1946 and operates in over 190 countries and territories.
- Nigeria’s education system comprises basic, post-basic, and tertiary education.
- The teacher-student ratio is a critical indicator of the quality of education in a country.
- UNICEF’s primary goal is to ensure every child’s rights to survival, development, protection, and participation.
- The SDG4 commitment is part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, aiming to provide inclusive and equitable quality education for all.