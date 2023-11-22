Nigeria’s Government Seeks UAE and Kaduna’s Aid for School Feeding Program

The Federal Government of Nigeria is actively seeking support for its school feeding program, engaging in discussions with key figures such as the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Alshamsi, and the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani. This initiative was revealed in a statement from Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on School Feeding, in Abuja.
This move comes shortly after the government announced its plan to feed 100,000 displaced children in the North. The discussions took place at the 52nd United Arab Emirates National Day celebration in Abuja. Both the UAE ambassador and the Kaduna State Governor expressed their willingness to fully support this humanitarian effort.
Dr Adeniji highlighted the readiness of the Kaduna State Government to assist the school feeding program in every possible way. Governor Uba Sani praised the program, expressing his pride in Kaduna being one of the best states for its implementation. Similarly, Ambassador Alshamsi commended the initiative and the proactive steps taken by the Tinubu-led administration to address various national challenges.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s recent efforts to garner support for its school feeding program, particularly from international and state-level stakeholders, is a commendable step towards addressing child nutrition and education in Nigeria. At Yohaig NG, we recognize the importance of such initiatives in fostering a healthier, more educated generation.
The collaboration with the UAE and Kaduna State not only broadens the scope of the program but also brings in valuable resources and expertise. This partnership could serve as a model for other states and countries, showcasing the power of collaborative efforts in tackling significant social issues.
However, while external support is crucial, it is equally important for the government to ensure sustainability and transparency in the implementation of the program. The success of such initiatives heavily relies on efficient management, proper allocation of resources, and regular monitoring to assess impact and make necessary adjustments.
We also urge the government to focus on the quality of meals provided, ensuring they meet nutritional standards and cater to the diverse dietary needs of children across different regions. Additionally, integrating educational components about nutrition and health into the program could have a lasting impact on children’s awareness and lifestyle choices.
The school feeding program is a vital step towards improving child welfare in Nigeria. It requires a holistic approach, combining government commitment, stakeholder collaboration, and community involvement to achieve its full potential.
Did You Know?
- Global Impact: School feeding programs are implemented in over 100 countries worldwide, benefiting millions of children.
- Nutritional Benefits: Proper nutrition can increase a child’s cognitive abilities by up to 20%.
- Education and Nutrition: Well-fed children are more likely to attend school and have better academic performance.
- Economic Boost: These programs can boost the local economy by sourcing food from local farmers and suppliers.
- Long-term Effects: School feeding programs have been shown to improve long-term health and economic outcomes for children.