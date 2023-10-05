Nti To Mandate Year Long Internship For New Teachers From 2024

The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna State, under the leadership of Director General, Prof. Musa Maitafsir, has announced plans to introduce a compulsory one-year Teacher Internship Programme by January 2024.
This was disclosed during a press conference in Abuja to mark the 2023 World Teachers’ Day.
The programme, developed in partnership with the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), aligns with the National Teacher Education Policy (2014) and mandates that every new teacher must undergo at least one year of successful internship and mentoring to qualify for TRCN registration and licensing.
The internship, applicable to holders of various educational qualifications, will be similar to those in professions like Law and Medicine and will be conducted in two diets annually, in March and November.
Editorial
The introduction of a mandatory one-year Teacher Internship Programme by the National Teachers’ Institute is a commendable stride towards enhancing the quality of education in Nigeria. This initiative, we believe, is a pivotal step in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application in the teaching profession.
The teaching landscape is one that is constantly evolving, and as such, equipping new teachers with the requisite practical skills and knowledge through a structured internship programme is imperative.
However, while the programme is a positive development, it is crucial to ensure that it is not merely a regulatory hurdle but a genuinely enriching experience for the interns.
The curriculum of the internship programme must be meticulously crafted to encompass the diverse and multifaceted nature of the teaching profession, ensuring that new teachers are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of modern-day teaching.
The financial implications for the interns, including the application and internship fees, must be carefully considered to ensure that the programme is accessible to all and does not become a financial burden to aspiring teachers.
In essence, while the introduction of the internship programme is a step in the right direction, its success will hinge on its implementation, the quality of the programme, and its accessibility to all new teachers.
Thus, we advocate for a thorough, inclusive, and transparent implementation strategy that ensures the programme genuinely enhances the quality and effectiveness of new teachers in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria celebrated World Teachers’ Day 2023, which is held annually on October 5th since 1994, to appreciate and assess the status of teachers globally.
- The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) was established in 1976 and is dedicated to improving the quality and standard of teacher education in Nigeria.
- The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) is tasked with regulating and controlling the teaching profession at all levels of the Nigerian education system, both in the public and private sectors.
- According to UNESCO, Nigeria has a teacher gap of 277,000 in pre-primary education, which is the second-largest in the world.
- The National Policy on Education in Nigeria mandates that teachers in the educational system must be professionally trained.