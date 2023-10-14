Nuc Rebukes Nbte For Introducing Top Up Degree Scheme

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has expressed its disapproval towards the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for initiating a “top-up degree” scheme for Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates from Nigerian polytechnics.
The NUC, through its acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, declared that the NBTE’s move blatantly disregards its mandate.
Previously, the NBTE had unveiled a collaboration with foreign universities, enabling HND graduates to convert their diplomas to degrees via a one-year conversion course, aiming to bridge the existing gap between university graduates and polytechnic graduates.
However, the NUC has firmly opposed this initiative, urging the NBTE to reconsider its plan. The NUC highlighted that the bill aimed at abolishing the dichotomy between degree holders and HND graduates, passed by the 9th National Assembly in 2021, has not yet received presidential assent.
The Commission emphasised its exclusive legal authority to regulate university education in Nigeria and warned the NBTE against venturing outside its jurisdiction. The NUC also clarified that the university degree and the HND are not equivalent, as the processes and requirements for acquiring them differ significantly.
Editorial
In the realm of educational advancement and equal opportunities, the recent clash between the National Universities Commission and the National Board for Technical Education unveils a complex tapestry of intentions, mandates, and the pursuit of educational equity.
The NBTE’s introduction of a “top-up degree” scheme, while seemingly a step towards bridging the educational and professional gap between university and polytechnic graduates, has been met with staunch opposition from the NUC, highlighting a pivotal moment where regulatory mandates and educational advancements appear to be at odds.
We believe that the essence of educational policies and schemes should fundamentally be rooted in the enhancement of opportunities and the breaking down of barriers that perpetuate educational and professional disparities.
While the NUC’s adherence to its mandate and regulatory framework is understandable, it is crucial to explore whether these regulatory frameworks are in synchrony with the evolving needs and aspirations of the educational sector and its stakeholders.
Both bodies must find a common ground that not only adheres to regulatory mandates but also fosters an environment where educational advancements and opportunities are not stifled by bureaucratic hurdles.
We advocate for a collaborative approach, where the NUC and NBTE can work hand in hand to formulate and implement schemes that are both regulatory compliant and progressive, ensuring that the pursuit of educational equity is not lost in the maze of regulatory discord.
Did You Know?
- The National Universities Commission (NUC) was established in 1962 and became a statutory body in 1974, tasked with ensuring the orderly development of Nigerian universities.
- The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) was established in 1977 to handle all aspects of Technical and Vocational Education falling outside the universities.
- The dichotomy between BSc and HND has been a subject of prolonged debate in Nigeria, with advocates calling for equal treatment of graduates irrespective of the awarding institution.
- Nigeria has a total of 112 approved polytechnics, consisting of federal, state, and private institutions.
- The “top-up” or “conversion” degree programme is a global practice, available in various countries to enhance vocational training with theoretical knowledge.