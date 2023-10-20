Ogun Assembly Investigates Persistent Strikes at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic

The Ogun State House of Assembly is set to delve into the recurring interruptions of the academic calendar at the state-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta. Yohaig NG has learned that both teaching and non-teaching staff of the institution recently went on strike, demanding their unpaid salaries spanning three months.
Additionally, students protested against an increase in the admission acceptance fee, which rose from N35,000 to N50,500, and the delay in the release of their exam results.
During a plenary session on Wednesday, Yusuf Amosun, the Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, presented reports concerning the frequent academic disruptions at MAPOLY. After discussions, the Assembly decided to organise a public hearing to address the institution’s challenges and safeguard students from unnecessary delays due to strikes.
Speaker Olakunle Oluomo stated that the Assembly would gather inputs from MAPOLY’s Governing Board, management, staff, and students.
In a related development, the Assembly also passed the Ogun State Legislative Funds Management Law, 2023, and the Ogun State Judiciary Funds Management Law, 2023. These laws aim to ensure the prudent allocation of funds to both government branches, aligning with the commencement of their financial autonomies.
Editorial
The consistent disruptions at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic are a cause for concern. Education is a fundamental right, and any hindrance to its smooth delivery affects not just the students but the future of the nation. While the grievances of the staff regarding unpaid salaries are valid, the students should not bear the brunt of administrative inefficiencies.
The Ogun State House of Assembly’s decision to intervene is commendable. However, beyond investigations, there’s a need for sustainable solutions. Ensuring timely payment of salaries, transparent fee structures, and prompt release of results are basic expectations.
We urge the Assembly and all stakeholders to work collaboratively, ensuring that the academic calendar remains uninterrupted, and students can pursue their education without hindrance.
Did You Know?
- Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, was established in 1979 and offers National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses.
- Ogun State, located in the South-West region of Nigeria, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage.
- Strikes in educational institutions can have long-term impacts, including delayed graduation, loss of academic time, and psychological stress on students.
- The Ogun State House of Assembly plays a pivotal role in creating and amending laws for the betterment of the state’s residents.
- Financial autonomy for legislative and judiciary arms is seen as a step towards ensuring checks and balances in governance.