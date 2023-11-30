Ogun Assembly Urges State Educational Institutions to Reconsider Fee Hikes

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has appealed to government-owned tertiary institutions in Ogun State to reconsider their recent tuition fee increases. This plea comes in response to these hikes’ financial strain on students and their families.
Protests from students of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, and Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, prompted the call for a downward revision of the fees. These demonstrations highlighted the challenges students and their parents face in coping with the increased financial burden.
During a recent assembly session, Minority Leader and Odogbolu State Constituency representative Lukman Adeleye highlighted the fee hikes and the resulting student protests. In response, Speaker Oluomo acknowledged the economic difficulties facing parents and urged the heads of these institutions to demonstrate compassion and empathy. He stressed the importance of making the new fees more affordable despite the institutions’ need to adjust to the high inflation rate.
Editorial
The recent appeal by the Ogun State House of Assembly to state-owned tertiary institutions to reconsider their tuition fee hikes is a significant gesture that underscores the importance of balancing educational advancement with economic realities. The Speaker’s call for empathy and compassion towards students and their families reflects a deep understanding of the socio-economic challenges that many Nigerians face.
We believe that education should not be a privilege reserved for the affluent. The increasing cost of education can create barriers that prevent talented and deserving students from accessing higher education. In this context, the Speaker’s appeal is not just a request but a necessary intervention to ensure that education remains accessible to all, regardless of their economic background.
The student protests in Ogun State manifest the broader issue of affordability in education. It is crucial for educational institutions, especially those funded by the government, to remain sensitive to the economic conditions of the students they serve. While it is understandable that institutions need to adjust to economic pressures, such as inflation, this should not be done at the expense of making education unaffordable for many.
The Ogun State House of Assembly’s stance is a commendable step towards advocating for equitable access to education. It is a reminder that educational policies should be inclusive and considerate of the diverse economic backgrounds of students. This approach is essential for building a more educated and equitable society.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State, known as the ‘Gateway State’, plays a significant role in Nigeria’s education sector, hosting several prestigious institutions.
- Tai Solarin University of Education in Ijagun is Nigeria’s first university of education and is renowned for its focus on teacher education.
- Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta is one of the foremost polytechnics in Nigeria, offering a range of vocational and technical courses.
- The concept of student-led protests in response to tuition fee hikes is a global phenomenon, highlighting the universal challenge of balancing educational costs with accessibility.
- The role of state assemblies in influencing educational policies is crucial in federal systems like Nigeria, where states have significant autonomy in managing their educational institutions.