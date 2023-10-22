Ogun Governor Pledges to Combat Joblessness with Enhanced Technical Education

Ogun State’s Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has emphasised the importance of bolstering technical and vocational training to tackle the unemployment issue in the state. During a meeting with the Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein, Abiodun highlighted the challenges posed by the state’s high number of educational institutions.
He expressed concerns about the vast number of students graduating each year without adequate job opportunities. The governor stressed the need for technical training, stating that not every university graduate aspires to work under someone else.
Abiodun also mentioned that his administration is pioneering a Special Agro-Cargo Processing Zone, which could offer employment to 30,000-40,000 individuals. Additionally, the state has initiated industrial clusters in Remo, Ijebu-Ode, and Magboro, and a Dry Port is in the pipeline. The governor further praised the Agbara industrial cluster, dubbing it the most significant industrial hub in sub-Saharan Africa.
Editorial:
Education, particularly technical and vocational training, is a potent tool in addressing unemployment. At Yohaig NG, we commend Governor Abiodun’s proactive approach to harnessing the potential of Ogun State’s youth. The state’s rich educational heritage, combined with the challenges of unemployment, necessitates innovative solutions.
The introduction of industrial clusters and the Special Agro-Cargo Processing Zone are steps in the right direction. However, it’s essential to ensure that these initiatives are sustainable and genuinely benefit the intended beneficiaries. The state’s focus on technical education is timely, especially in a rapidly evolving global economy where skills are as valuable as formal education.
We urge the Ogun State government to continue its efforts in this direction, ensuring that the youth have the necessary tools and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State is renowned for its rich cultural and educational heritage, boasting the highest number of educational institutions in Nigeria.
- Technical and vocational training equips individuals with practical skills, making them more employable and self-reliant.
- The Agbara industrial cluster in Ogun State is a hub for various industries, contributing significantly to the state’s economy.
- Vocational training can be tailored to address specific industry needs, ensuring that trainees are equipped with relevant skills.
- The emphasis on technical education aligns with global trends, where there’s a growing demand for skilled professionals in various sectors.