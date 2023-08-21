Ogun School’s Poor State: Parents, Teachers Lament Missing Facilities

Parents and teachers at Community Primary School Owode in Ijako-Ota, Ogun State, are expressing grave concern over the school’s poor infrastructure.
The school’s facilities were deplorable during a recent visit, with damaged equipment and inadequate learning resources. Teachers claim that students’ academic development has been hindered due to these shortcomings.
One teacher revealed that the community had to build two government schools, which were not adequately equipped. In 2014, one school building collapsed, and an NGO from abroad had to rebuild it.
The government has only constructed two classrooms, and the school has been without power for two years.
The state Commissioner for Education, Ayobami Arigbabu, acknowledged two previous government interventions and promised that schools not previously benefited would be part of the current project.
Editorial
The deplorable condition of Community Primary School Owode in Ogun State is a stark reminder of the neglect many educational institutions face in Nigeria.
This situation is a failure of governance and a betrayal of the trust and hopes of the students, parents, and teachers who depend on these institutions for education and growth.
The lack of basic facilities such as proper seating, electricity, and security clearly indicates the systemic failure in prioritizing education. It’s not just about building structures; it’s about creating an environment conducive to learning and development.
The reliance on NGOs and private individuals to provide essential facilities is a sign of the abdication of responsibility by the government. While community involvement is crucial, the state’s primary responsibility for providing quality education lies.
The promises made by the state Commissioner for Education are a step in the right direction, but concrete actions must follow them. Transparency in the allocation of resources and timely execution of projects is essential to restore faith in the system.
The situation at Community Primary School Owode is not an isolated case but a reflection of a broader problem.
It’s time for a comprehensive review of the state of education in Nigeria, focusing on infrastructure, quality of teaching, and community engagement.
Did You Know?
- An NGO from abroad rebuilt Community Primary School Owode after the original building collapsed in 2014.
- Students at the school have been learning without electricity for about two years, sitting on abandoned stoves and broken chairs.
- The state government has only built two classrooms in the school, with most of the development done by private individuals.
- Ogun State has 1,657 primary schools, and the government’s intervention reached over 2,000 schools in 2013.
- The state Commissioner for Education has promised over 1,000 proposed projects to commence this year, focusing on schools that did not benefit from previous projects.