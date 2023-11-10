Ogun Students Rally Against Fee Surge, Threaten Statewide Protest

Students from Ogun State’s public tertiary institutions have voiced a resolute demand for the immediate retraction of the recent tuition fee increases. The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State chapter, has articulated their frustration, asserting that the fee hike is a direct assault on their livelihood and the general populace of the state.
In a press briefing held in Abeokuta, the state’s capital, NANS Chairman Francis Adeyanju, alongside National President of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) Kehinde Mathew, condemned the fee increases as a barrier to accessible education for the state’s vulnerable and impoverished students. Adeyanju has issued a stark warning: if the government does not rescind the fee hike within four days, they will orchestrate a massive protest to shut down the state.
The students’ outcry is a response to the dire state of tertiary education in Ogun, where institutions are plagued by deteriorating facilities, staff shortages, and unpaid salaries.
The fee hike has been described as the latest in a series of governmental neglect, with increases across the board: Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) fees have soared to N180,000 from N76,500 for returning students, and N230,000 for new enrollees.
Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) science students now face fees of N120,000, up from N62,000, while their non-science counterparts are expected to pay up to N155,000, a steep rise from N55,000. The Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences has also seen hikes, with indigenous students’ fees jumping from N67,000 to N109,000, and non-indigenous students’ from N77,400 to N124,000.
The students’ leaders have made it clear that educational institutions should not be treated as revenue-generating entities but as nurturing grounds for the nation’s future leaders. The ultimatum has been set, and the students stand ready to take action should their demands go unheeded.
Editorial:
The decision to hike tuition fees in Ogun State’s tertiary institutions has sparked rightful indignation among students. Education, a fundamental right and a ladder to social mobility should not be a privilege accessible only to those who can afford exorbitant fees. The increases proposed by the state government are not just numbers on a page; they represent barriers to dreams, aspirations, and the potential for societal advancement.
The students’ threat to initiate a mass protest is a cry for justice in an education system that seems increasingly elitist. The government must heed this call, not as a concession, but as a commitment to the youth who represent the future of the nation. The state’s prosperity hinges on the education of its populace, and as such, investment in education should be seen as sacrosanct.
We stand with the students of Ogun State in their quest for fair and equitable access to education. The government’s role is to facilitate, not hinder, the intellectual growth of its citizens. It is time for the Ogun State Government to re-evaluate its priorities and align them with the needs of its people. Education is not a commodity to be traded, but a public good that must be safeguarded.
