Ogun Tescom Elevates Five To Zonal Education Secretaries

The Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has announced the appointment of five new zonal education secretaries. This move comes as a strategic step to fill positions vacated by former secretaries who have risen to become principals and vice principals of secondary schools. The swearing-in ceremony, held at the TESCOM conference room in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, was led by the Chairman, Olalekan Ifede.
During the ceremony, Ifede emphasised the importance of the appointments for enhancing management capacity and ensuring balanced representation across the state’s zones. He tasked the new secretaries with the responsibility of being the commission’s vigilant representatives in their respective zones, with the zonal offices acting as extensions of the chairman’s office.
The appointees are expected to supervise all schools within their zones and provide the commission with monthly reports on school activities. They were also encouraged to work closely with the outgoing Zonal Secretaries to familiarise themselves with the job’s demands.
Mr Habeeb Abdullah, speaking on behalf of the appointees, expressed their collective gratitude for the trust placed in them and committed to fulfilling their responsibilities to advance educational activities across the state. Dr Abdulwaheed Olanloye, the Permanent Secretary of TESCOM, also addressed the new secretaries, urging them to conduct themselves with professionalism and dedication to the progress of education in Ogun State.
Editorial
The appointment of five new zonal education secretaries by the Ogun State TESCOM is a commendable step towards strengthening the educational infrastructure in the state. It is a clear indication of the commission’s dedication to not only maintaining but also improving the quality of education through effective management and oversight.
We recognise the critical role these secretaries play in the educational system. They are not merely administrative figures but are instrumental in shaping the future of education in their respective zones. Their ability to oversee and report on the schools’ activities is vital for the commission to make informed decisions and implement necessary improvements.
The expectations set forth by the chairman, Olalekan Ifede, are a testament to the commission’s commitment to excellence and accountability. The new secretaries must uphold these values and strive to exceed them. By doing so, they will not only contribute to the educational development of their zones but also to the broader goal of elevating the standard of education across Ogun State.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich history and as the birthplace of many notable Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
- TESCOM plays a pivotal role in the administration of teaching service matters, including appointments, promotions, and discipline of teachers in Nigerian states.
- The concept of zonal education secretaries is part of Nigeria’s efforts to decentralise educational management and bring decision-making closer to the local level.
- Effective management of education at the zonal level can significantly impact the quality of education, as it allows for tailored approaches to the unique challenges and needs of each zone.
- The advancement of educational administrators to higher positions within the state’s educational system reflects a career progression path that rewards experience and dedication to service.