Osun Public Schools Vulnerable to Attacks Due to Lack of Security

Approximately 50% of public secondary schools in Osun State are reportedly without night security guards, making them susceptible to potential attacks by miscreants, according to an exclusive report by The PUNCH.
Investigations have unveiled that while special schools grapple with infrastructural issues, many school buildings are in a dilapidated state and lack perimeter fencing.
A shortage of qualified teachers in secondary schools across Osun State has impacted the accreditation of schools for examinations like the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the National Examination Council.
The “Report of Osun Education Summit 2023,” a 68-page document prepared by the state government in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, highlighted these issues among its observations.
The 2023 Education Summit Committee, tasked with evaluating the state of secondary education in Osun State to enhance its performance, noted that urban schools are experiencing an over-concentration of teachers, while rural schools are neglected.
The report also emphasised the need for night guards to ensure the safety of school properties and called upon the government, Parent-Teacher Associations and alumni bodies to arrange the employment of night guards where none are present.
Editorial
The revelation that half of Osun State’s public secondary schools lack night security guards is not merely a statistic; it is a glaring indication of the vulnerability that looms over the educational institutions that are meant to be safe havens for our students.
We find it deeply concerning that the establishments tasked with nurturing the future leaders of our nation are left unprotected and susceptible to potential threats and vandalisation. The dilapidated state of the buildings and the absence of perimeter fencing further exacerbate this precarious situation, leaving us to question: How did we get here?
We believe that the safety of our educational institutions should be paramount and non-negotiable. The absence of qualified teachers and the stark disparity between urban and rural schools in terms of resource allocation further underscore the systemic issues plaguing the educational sector in Osun State.
It is not merely a matter of securing the schools physically but also ensuring that they are fortified with the necessary human and material resources to foster a conducive learning environment.
In light of this, we urge the Osun State government and relevant stakeholders to not only address the immediate security concerns but also to delve deeper into resolving the systemic issues highlighted in the 2023 Education Summit Report.
It is imperative that a comprehensive and sustainable strategy be developed and implemented to safeguard and uplift the educational sector in the state, ensuring that every school, regardless of its location, is equipped, staffed, and secured to provide quality education to our youth.
Did You Know?
- Osun State was created in 1991 from the eastern third of Oyo State.
- The state is known for its rich cultural heritage and hosts the famous Osun-Osogbo festival, an international tourist attraction.
- Osun State has one of the highest numbers of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
- The state’s name is derived from the River Osun, the venerated natural spring that is the manifestation of the Yoruba goddess of the same name.
- Osun State is the birthplace of the former Nigerian military ruler and civilian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.