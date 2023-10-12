Over 1000 Candidates Triumph in Nigerian Law School Exams

Prof. Isa Chiroma, SAN, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, has announced that 1,085 candidates were successful in the institution’s final examinations conducted in July.
The revelation was made in Abuja during the presentation of the general performance of the candidates at the October 2023 Call to Bar ceremony on Wednesday. Chiroma urged the candidates to maximize the opportunities within the legal profession and to adhere strictly to its norms and ethics, ensuring they contribute positively to the sector.
Out of 1,666 students who participated in the July examination, 1,085 emerged successful, marking a significant achievement for the institution and the candidates alike.
Chiroma, vouching for the candidates, stated:
“I attest that they are fit and proper persons for Call and admission to the Nigerian Bar.”
He emphasized that both academic and non-academic staff of the school closely monitored the candidates during their training, ensuring they were well-prepared and embodied the character and learning required by the profession.
Editorial
The announcement of the success of 1,085 candidates in the Nigerian Law School’s final examinations is indeed a commendable feat, reflecting not only the dedication of the students but also the efficacy of the institution in preparing them for their legal careers.
However, as we celebrate this achievement, we must reflect on the broader context of legal education and practice in Nigeria. We must consider: how the training and education provided align with the evolving demands and challenges of the legal profession in our contemporary society.
The legal profession is undeniably pivotal in safeguarding justice, rights, and order within society. Therefore, the training and development of future legal practitioners must be robust, dynamic, and reflective of the complexities of modern legal challenges.
It is not merely about passing examinations but equipping candidates with the requisite skills, knowledge, and ethical grounding to navigate the multifaceted legal landscapes they will encounter in their practice.
As we look towards the future, legal education in Nigeria must continue to evolve, ensuring that it is not only responsive to the current socio-legal challenges but also anticipatory of future developments.
It is through such forward-thinking, comprehensive, and adaptive legal education that we can ensure the continual development and integrity of the legal profession in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Law School was established in 1962, providing legal training to law graduates and offering Nigerian legal practitioners a role in the country’s legal system.
- The Nigerian Law School has six campuses: Lagos, Enugu, Kano, Yola, Yenagoa, and the Headquarters in Bwari, Abuja.
- The Call to Bar ceremony is a significant event in Nigeria, symbolizing the official entry of law graduates into the legal profession after the successful completion of their bar examinations.
- The Nigerian Law School’s curriculum includes courses in the Nigerian Legal System, Law of Contract, Criminal Law, and Corporate Law, among others.
- The Body of Benchers, a statutory body established by the Legal Practitioners Act, is responsible for the formal Call to Bar of candidates eligible to practice law in Nigeria.