Over 20 School Officials Arrested for Exam Malpractice by WAEC

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has apprehended over 20 school officials allegedly involved in facilitating examination malpractice during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Arrests have been made across various regions of the country.
This disclosure was made by the Head of the National Office of the Council, Mr Patrick Areghan, while inspecting some schools in Lagos. He revealed that the perpetrators had been handed over to the police for prosecution.
Areghan committed that the council would ensure the prosecution of all guilty parties. According to him, the rampant exam malpractices, which have undermined moral and societal values, can no longer be treated lightly.
With technology designed to detect exam cheats, the council has made several arrests in places like Ibadan, Maiduguri, Umuahia, and Abeokuta since the examination commenced. These arrests involve school officials allegedly photographing exam questions and posting them on various platforms.
He stated that the individuals arrested, including supervisors, principals, invigilators, and a school proprietor, had been handed over to the police for further action. Similar arrests occurred in Osogbo and Kaduna.
The Head of the National Office stressed that such crackdowns would continue until the examination period ends. He advised students not to compromise their futures by associating with those who offer illegal assistance to pass exams.
Areghan debunked the common claim that WAEC examination questions leak. Instead, he clarified that the culprits usually take photos of the papers in the examination hall and post them to various platforms. This is done after the papers have been handed to the supervisors one hour before the exam starts.
He reassured me that the council has an efficient system for identifying who took the photos, who posted them, and who they were posted to. Once this is established, the perpetrators are promptly apprehended and handed to the police.
Areghan commended the smooth conduct of the examinations in the visited schools and reiterated that hard work is the only path to academic excellence.
Editorial
Examination Malpractice in West Africa: A Call for Systemic Change
The arrest of over 20 school officials by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for alleged examination malpractice is a grim reminder of the deep-seated problems in our educational system. This issue is confined to the school’s walls and extends to the fabric of our society, reflecting the declining moral and ethical values.
Despite the consistent crackdowns and technological advancements in catching examination cheats, the problem persists. The reoccurrence of such malpractices points to the need for a systemic change.
Building an educational culture that values learning, intellectual honesty, and integrity over mere certification is crucial. An exam is not just a test of knowledge but a test of character as well.
Examination malpractices undermine the credibility of our educational system, degrade academic integrity, and negatively impact students’ futures. This battle against malpractice is not just WAEC’s to fight alone; it requires a collaborative effort from schools, parents, students, and the wider society.
Did you know?
- The West African Examination Council (WAEC) was established in 1952. It conducts the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for university and college admissions.
- According to a report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), examination malpractice is one of the significant challenges affecting the education sector.