Over 300% Fee Hike Sparks Major Protest at FUTA

On Monday, students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State, took a stand against the university management’s decision to significantly raise tuition fees, marking an increase of over 300%. The protest saw students gathering at the university’s main gate, where they voiced their dissent through various solidarity songs. Their demonstration effectively blocked both human and vehicular access to the campus.
The students were adamant in their demand for the university management to revert to the previous fee structure. They expressed their discontent with the substantial fee hike and insisted on a return to the status quo ante.
Editorial:
The recent protest at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, over a drastic hike in tuition fees, is a stark reminder of the challenges facing higher education in Nigeria. This situation is not just about FUTA; it reflects a broader issue of affordability and access to education in our country. The decision to increase fees by over 300% is a significant burden on students and their families, many of whom are already struggling financially.
Education is a fundamental right and should be accessible to all, regardless of economic background. When universities impose such steep fee increases, they risk alienating a large portion of the student body, potentially denying them the opportunity for higher education. This is especially concerning in a country where education is seen as a key to breaking the cycle of poverty.
The protest at FUTA is a call to action for all stakeholders in the education sector. It’s a plea for a more equitable approach to funding higher education, one that balances the financial sustainability of institutions with the economic realities of students and their families. We must work towards a system where quality education is not a privilege for the few but a right for all.
Did You Know?
- FUTA was established in 1981 and is one of Nigeria’s leading universities specializing in technological education.
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations of out-of-school children globally, with economic barriers being a significant factor.
- The National Universities Commission (NUC) of Nigeria oversees the regulation and accreditation of tertiary institutions in the country.
- In recent years, there has been a growing trend of student-led protests in Nigeria, often related to issues of funding and university governance.
- The concept of ‘Education for All’ is a global movement led by UNESCO, emphasizing the importance of making education accessible to every child, regardless of their background.