Over 30,000 HND Holders Apply for NBTE’s BSc Conversion Programme

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has announced a surge in applications for its top-up programme. Over 30,000 Nigerian Higher National Diploma (HND) holders have shown interest.
Prof. Idris Bugaje, the Executive Secretary of NBTE, shared insights about the programme. It’s designed for HND holders to earn a Bachelor of Science in their chosen field.
Bugaje clarified that the board doesn’t award degrees. Instead, they facilitate programmes with foreign universities.
They’ve introduced credit mapping to streamline learning. This software compares the curriculum of foreign universities with that of HND graduates.
Discussions are ongoing with universities in Malaysia, Russia, and India. The aim is to collaborate with 15-20 universities over time.
The response has been overwhelming. In just two weeks, applications doubled from 15,000 to 30,000.
Bugaje expects this number to reach 50,000 soon. Interestingly, even PhD holders with an HND background are enrolling.
They seek a BSc to bridge the educational gap. HND holders will benefit from reduced tuition fees, paying only 10% for the one-year programme.
Bugaje addressed concerns about the preference for foreign universities. He believes local universities have biases against HND.
The National Universities Commission (NUC) hasn’t supported the programme. Bugaje hopes the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, will address the HND-university dichotomy.
He envisions polytechnics offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in technology.
Editorial:
The overwhelming response to the NBTE’s top-up programme underscores a significant issue. The HND-university dichotomy has long been contentious in Nigeria’s educational landscape.
The surge in applications, including from those with higher qualifications, highlights the urgency to address this divide.
The preference for foreign universities in the programme raises eyebrows. It points to a deeper issue of trust and recognition within the local educational system.
The reluctance of local universities and the NUC to embrace this initiative is concerning. It perpetuates the divide and hinders the growth of a unified educational framework.
The government and educational boards must collaborate. They should address these disparities and create a cohesive system.
The focus should be on the quality of education and skills, not just on titles. The dichotomy only serves to limit potential and stifle growth.
It’s time to bridge the gap and offer equal opportunities for all.
Did You Know?
- The HND-university dichotomy has been a long-standing issue in Nigeria’s educational system.
- Many countries have integrated systems allowing seamless transitions between diploma and degree programmes.
- The NBTE’s initiative is one of the few that addresses this divide in Nigeria.
- HND holders often face career progression challenges due to their qualifications’ perceived value.
- The global trend is moving towards skill-based qualifications, reducing the emphasis on academic titles.