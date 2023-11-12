Oyo Polytechnic Calls for Action Against Illegal Satellite Campuses

The Board Members of Novelty Polytechnic, Kishi, Oyo State, have urged the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) to take decisive action against four illegal campuses operating under the institution’s name across Nigeria. This call was made during a press conference in Abuja.
Dr Dele Fanimo, speaking on behalf of the board members and the wife of the proprietor, Ashat Salami, revealed that the institution had already taken legal steps against the operator of these campuses. The illegal campuses, located in Ibadan, Lagos, Minna, and Abuja, were accused of defrauding people by collecting revenue into a private account.
The NBTE had previously accused Novelty Polytechnic of running satellite campuses contrary to regulations. In response, the institution assured its commitment to the standards set by the NBTE for technical education. Fanimo’s official response to the NBTE highlighted the use of forged letters and electronic signatures to establish these campuses, emphasizing that Novelty Polytechnic never sought approval for satellite campuses outside Kishi.
The letter also urged the State Security Services to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The spokesperson for the NBTE, when contacted, promised to revert with more information on the issue.
Editorial
The situation at Novelty Polytechnic, where illegal satellite campuses have been operating under its name, raises serious concerns about the integrity and regulation of educational institutions in Nigeria. At Yohaig NG, we believe this issue underscores the need for stringent oversight and accountability in the education sector.
The exploitation of Novelty Polytechnic’s name for personal gain not only undermines the institution’s reputation but also jeopardizes the quality of education received by unsuspecting students. Regulatory bodies like the NBTE must take swift and decisive action to address such malpractices.
This incident also highlights the broader challenge of ensuring authenticity and compliance within Nigeria’s educational system. It calls for a more robust framework to monitor and verify the operations of educational institutions, especially in an era where digital manipulation is increasingly prevalent.
We urge the relevant authorities to intensify their efforts in safeguarding the educational landscape in Nigeria. This includes not only penalizing those who operate illegal campuses but also implementing preventive measures to deter such activities in the future.
Did You Know?
- Regulatory Challenges in Education: The case of Novelty Polytechnic illustrates the challenges faced by regulatory bodies in overseeing educational institutions.
- Impact of Illegal Campuses: Illegal educational campuses can significantly compromise the quality of education and deceive students and parents.
- Digital Forgery in Education: The use of forged documents and electronic signatures in the Novelty Polytechnic case highlights the growing issue of digital forgery in the education sector.
- Importance of Educational Integrity: Maintaining the integrity of educational institutions is crucial for the credibility of qualifications and the overall standard of education.
- Role of Security Services in Education: The involvement of State Security Services in investigating educational malpractices underscores the seriousness of such issues.
Author
-
Ubaso Nwaozuzu is a content creator, digital marketer