Plateau State University Resumes with Enhanced Security After Recent Attacks

Plateau State University in Bokkos has resumed academic activities following the Christmas and New Year break amidst heightened security measures. This decision comes in the wake of a series of attacks by gunmen in three Local Government Areas of Plateau State, including Bokkos, which led to the tragic loss of over 150 residents on Christmas Eve.
The university’s Senate met on January 8, 2024, and affirmed the continuation of the 2022/2023 academic session from January 8, as stated in a university announcement by Public Relations Officer John Agam. Additionally, the Senate approved the admission list for the first batch of postgraduate students, with registration and lectures set to commence on January 12, 2024.
Vice Chancellor Professor Matur Malau Bernard has urged staff and students to resume promptly to avoid impacting academic performance. He also reassured the university community of extensive security measures to ensure their safety. These measures include the deployment of the Special Task Force of Operation Safe Haven Bokkos Area Command, the establishment of a police station near the university, the deployment of Civil Defence Corps operatives, and the recruitment of members from the Hunters Association of Nigeria. The university has also recently conducted training on security operations for its internal security team.
Since assuming office in June last year, Professor Matur has initiated several academic and infrastructural improvements. These include training programs for 67 academic staff, installation of solar farms, and refurbishing lecture halls, staff offices, and furniture. The Senate also observed a minute of silence in honour of a staff member and three students who passed away during the Christmas break.
Editorial:
The resumption of academic activities at Plateau State University amidst recent security challenges is a testament to the resilience and commitment of the university community. The decision to enhance security measures on campus is a prudent response to ensure the safety of students and staff, reflecting the university’s dedication to creating a secure learning environment.
This situation also highlights the broader security issue in educational institutions across Nigeria. The proactive steps taken by Plateau State University should serve as a model for other institutions in similar situations. It is imperative that universities not only focus on academic excellence but also prioritize the safety and well-being of their communities.
As the university embarks on this new academic session, it is crucial to remember the importance of vigilance and cooperation among all university community members. The collective effort to maintain a secure and peaceful environment is essential for the uninterrupted pursuit of education and research.
The recent tragic events in Plateau State are a sad reminder of the challenges facing many parts of Nigeria. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that educational institutions remain sanctuaries of learning and development, shielded from the disruptions of external threats.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State University, Bokkos, was established in 2005 and is one of the key higher education institutions in Plateau State, Nigeria.
- Plateau State, located in central Nigeria, is known for its agricultural resources and scenic beauty but has recently faced security challenges.
- The Special Task Force of Operation Safe Haven is a security initiative in Nigeria to restore peace in conflict-affected areas.
- The Nigerian Civil Defence Corps is a paramilitary institution established to provide measures against threats and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizens.
- Solar energy initiatives in Nigerian universities are part of a growing trend to promote sustainable and renewable energy sources in the country’s educational sector.