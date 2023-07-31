Police Chief Egbetokun Initiates Squad for School Security

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has unveiled the Schools Protection Squad (SPS), a proactive strategy designed to bolster security in educational institutions throughout Nigeria.
The Force Headquarters announced this initiative on Monday as part of Egbetokun’s policy to safeguard lives and property, with a particular focus on the safety of schools and students.
The IG is also set to launch a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) handbook for the Safe Schools Programme.
The official launch and training event, scheduled for August 9, 2023, will involve 250 participants from various sectors, including the presidency, executive, judiciary, legislature, security agencies, civil society organisations, media, school administrators, unions, and other stakeholders.
The SPS is a specialised unit within the Nigeria Police Force, responsible for formulating policies and liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure the protection of students, teachers, and school infrastructure.
The squad will receive advanced training and be equipped with necessary assets to effectively respond to security challenges facing educational institutions.
The SOP handbook, an integral part of the initiative, will provide best practices and guidelines for securing schools, risk assessment, emergency response protocols, and collaboration between various stakeholders.
It will serve as a crucial reference for educational authorities, security agencies, and other participants involved in the Safe Schools Programme.
The establishment of the Schools Protection Squad by Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, is a significant step towards addressing the security challenges facing educational institutions in Nigeria.
The initiative underscores the importance of a safe and secure learning environment for students and teachers.
However, the success of this initiative will depend on the effective implementation of the policies and the cooperation of all stakeholders involved.
It is crucial for the SPS to work closely with school administrators, teachers, parents, and the wider community to ensure the safety of our schools.
While this initiative is commendable, it is also a reminder of the broader security challenges facing Nigeria.
The government must continue to invest in security infrastructure and personnel training to ensure the safety of all citizens, not just within the confines of educational institutions.
