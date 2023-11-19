President Tinubu Urges Stakeholder Support for Nigerian Universities

President Bola Tinubu has made a significant call to stakeholders, urging them to collaborate with the government in supporting universities across Nigeria. During his presidential address at the 32nd Convocation of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, he emphasized that the responsibility of developing the education sector should not be shouldered by the government alone.
Represented by Prof King-David Yawe, a visiting professor of the National Universities Commission, President Tinubu highlighted the capital-intensive nature of university education. He stressed the need for joint efforts, particularly in research funding, from stakeholders including the organised private sector and international partners. This collaboration, he noted, would not only enhance research but also benefit students through value addition, hands-on training, and reduced expenditure on employee engagement.
The President also called for cooperation from university labour unions to ensure a peaceful and productive atmosphere on campuses. He underscored the importance of dialogue over strike actions, which disrupt academic calendars and waste time. Additionally, President Tinubu congratulated the graduating students and reiterated the significance of the recently signed Students Loan Bill, which provides interest-free loans to indigent students, ensuring that no student drops out due to financial constraints.
Editorial
President Bola Tinubu’s call for increased support and collaboration in the university sector is a timely and crucial intervention. The emphasis on shared responsibility in the development of higher education is a step towards addressing the challenges faced by universities in Nigeria. The involvement of private and international stakeholders in funding research is particularly noteworthy, as it can lead to significant advancements in various fields and provide practical learning opportunities for students.
The President’s focus on peaceful resolution and dialogue with university labour unions is another critical aspect. It highlights the need for a stable and conducive learning environment, which is essential for academic excellence and innovation. The commitment to ensuring that no student is deprived of education due to financial constraints through the Students Loan Bill is commendable and reflects a progressive approach to education policy.
This initiative by President Tinubu has the potential to transform the landscape of higher education in Nigeria. It calls for a collective effort to uplift the standard of education and make it accessible to all, thereby shaping a brighter future for the country.
Did You Know?
- The Federal University of Technology, Akure, is one of Nigeria’s leading universities specializing in technological education.
- Nigeria’s higher education sector faces challenges such as underfunding, inadequate research facilities, and frequent industrial actions.
- The involvement of the private sector in university education can lead to more industry-relevant research and innovation.
- Interest-free student loans are a significant step towards making higher education more accessible to economically disadvantaged students in Nigeria.
- Strengthening university education is crucial for Nigeria’s development, as it prepares a skilled workforce needed for the country’s economic and technological advancement.